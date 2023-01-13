ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
opb.org

Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes

The man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque, and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors filed charges on Tuesday against Michael Bivins, 34, for his alleged end-of-April and early May racist crime spree. A person believed to be Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He is also accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon rode a weather rollercoaster last year

Oregon endures another hot year, but after cool, wet spring. Oregon recorded its 10th-warmest year ever in 2022, but for Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill what stood out was the extreme contrast between the wet, cool spring and the boiling hot late summer and early autumn. “Oregon received the most precipitation from April to June on record, and it really was impactful at reducing projected drought severity in much of the state,” O’Neill said. But that was followed by a historically hot summer of “four months from July to October that were the warmest such period in state history.” (Zach Urness/Salem Statesman Journal)
OREGON STATE
KGW

'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
PORTLAND, OR
The Hill

Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

A reflection on homelessness in Portland, through the eyes of a housed neighbor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jakob Hollenbeck moved from Eugene to Portland this past summer. While he witnessed homelessness in Eugene, and even wrote an opinion piece about it for his university, he was still surprised by what he saw in Portland. Over time, he became friends with some of his neighbors experiencing homelessness. They were ultimately forced to move, he says, after the city posted a notice for them to vacate the area. Hollenbeck says his neighbors deserved to stay. He joins us with more on his experiences and how he views Portland’s policies regarding homelessness.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR

