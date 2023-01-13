Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
Finding the Best Coffee in Portland OregonTammy EminethPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
opb.org
Newberg district rescinds policy on ‘controversial’ symbols following lawsuit settlement
The union representing teachers in the Newberg School District has reached a settlement in a lawsuit over a school board policy banning “controversial” symbols. The Newberg Education Association called the settlement a “bittersweet victory” in a Facebook post shared last month, four days before the final order was signed in U.S. District Court.
Homicide unit investigates shooting death in Northeast Portland
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound injury Monday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau said.
opb.org
Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes
The man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque, and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors filed charges on Tuesday against Michael Bivins, 34, for his alleged end-of-April and early May racist crime spree. A person believed to be Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He is also accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon rode a weather rollercoaster last year
Oregon endures another hot year, but after cool, wet spring. Oregon recorded its 10th-warmest year ever in 2022, but for Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill what stood out was the extreme contrast between the wet, cool spring and the boiling hot late summer and early autumn. “Oregon received the most precipitation from April to June on record, and it really was impactful at reducing projected drought severity in much of the state,” O’Neill said. But that was followed by a historically hot summer of “four months from July to October that were the warmest such period in state history.” (Zach Urness/Salem Statesman Journal)
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he fired Sam Adams for ‘bullying’ female employees. Here’s what records show
The alleged workplace conduct by Sam Adams that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says prompted him to fire his senior mayoral adviser consisted of belittling, interrupting and yelling at multiple female employees in roughly a dozen instances over 16 months, public records show. The experiences left several female employees in tears,...
Police: Convicted felon fires gun inside Gresham apartment
A convicted felon who Gresham police say fired a gun multiples times inside an apartment and once outside the complex was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
Police: Meth, M30 pills seized from SE Portland burglary suspect
A 21-year-old man is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing after authorities say he broke into a Southeast Portland business early Sunday morning.
Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
Clark County officials warn about scam calls in the region
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is warning people about scam calls being received in the area.
All I-84 lanes near Multnomah Falls reopen following semi-truck crash
A semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 Monday closed eastbound and westbound lanes, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
opb.org
A reflection on homelessness in Portland, through the eyes of a housed neighbor
Your browser does not support the audio element. Jakob Hollenbeck moved from Eugene to Portland this past summer. While he witnessed homelessness in Eugene, and even wrote an opinion piece about it for his university, he was still surprised by what he saw in Portland. Over time, he became friends with some of his neighbors experiencing homelessness. They were ultimately forced to move, he says, after the city posted a notice for them to vacate the area. Hollenbeck says his neighbors deserved to stay. He joins us with more on his experiences and how he views Portland’s policies regarding homelessness.
Channel 6000
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
Comments / 0