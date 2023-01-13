Read full article on original website
Commissioner leaves meeting after heated debate about McAlister’s incident
Knox County deputies did not attend the commission meeting after being requested to speak about their involvement in an incident that led to a teen being fired at a restaurant in November 2022.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft suspect
Three Bell County volunteer firefighters charged with arson
Three firefighters in Bell County, Kentucky have been charged with arson after an investigation into a June 2022 fire, according to WRIL.
Could death row inmate's death have bearing on related case?
Loudon County man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
Brian Vaughan's fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple when to use it, the funds were depleted.
Police searching for suspect’s vehicle in fatal Knoxville shooting
An investigation is underway after police say an altercation occurred that led to shots being fired.
Volunteer firefighters accused of arson
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Gary Wayne Sutton continues fight for release after co-defendant dies on Death Row
After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair of 1992 Blount County murders, his co-defendant maintains his innocence as executions remain on hold in Tennessee.
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
5 children injured by broken window during storm at Newport Grammar School
Newport City Schools director Sandra Burchette said the school lost 1/3 of its new roof, causing guttering to shatter a 4th grade classroom window.
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
Cocke Co. Sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
11 people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
Teens from New York charged with attempted murder in Knoxville
Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Monday.
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
1 dead, children fighting for their lives after SUV hit by drag race on Magnolia Ave
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
