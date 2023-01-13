ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WATE

Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister's incident

Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out of the meeting after a heated debate involving the McAlister's cashier who was fired after a social media post claimed that deputies were refused service. Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister’s …. Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft suspect

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect, Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley shares more about it. WATE Midday News. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft …. The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect, Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley shares...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Could death row inmate's death have bearing on related case?

After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair of 1992 Blount County murders, his co-defendant maintains his innocence as executions remain on hold in Tennessee. Could death row inmate’s death have bearing on related …. After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Volunteer firefighters accused of arson

Three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters have been charged with arson after an investigation into a June 2022 fire according to WRIL. Three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters have been charged with arson after an investigation into a June 2022 fire according to WRIL. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN

