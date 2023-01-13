ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

villages-news.com

Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart

A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
WILMINGTON, NC
leesburg-news.com

Slow-moving driver arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A slow-moving driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop. Lake County sheriff’s deputies stopped the car late on the evening of Jan. 9 for driving 10 miles per hour below the posted 40 mph speed limit. The deputies were on patrol on Grays Airport Road when they saw the slow-moving green Mazda and initiated their emergency lights. They made contact with 32-year-old Michael Jenkins of Fruitland Park who did not have his drivers license on his person.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

77-year-old Leesburg man dies after truck crashes into guardrail and overturns

A 77-year-old Leesburg man was killed when his truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He had been driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on State Road 429 in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck hit the guardrail and overturned.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Stonecrester arrested after found by EMS sleeping in his Volvo

A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo. EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures planned on SW Highway 484 in Ocala

Motorists can expect temporary lane closures in the westbound travel lane of SW Highway 484 in Ocala, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, beginning on Sunday evening. According to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer, the lane closures will be in effect between...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
SANFORD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora

A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
OCALA, FL

