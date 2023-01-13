Read full article on original website
Driver injured after pickup truck crashes into a Spring Hill liquor store
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said there were injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a liquor store in Spring Hill Tuesday afternoon.
villages-news.com
Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart
A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
FHP investigates deadly Lake County single-car crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in Lake County. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 453. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford...
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
leesburg-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop
A slow-moving driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop. Lake County sheriff’s deputies stopped the car late on the evening of Jan. 9 for driving 10 miles per hour below the posted 40 mph speed limit. The deputies were on patrol on Grays Airport Road when they saw the slow-moving green Mazda and initiated their emergency lights. They made contact with 32-year-old Michael Jenkins of Fruitland Park who did not have his drivers license on his person.
4 people seriously hurt after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are seriously hurt after an overnight crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Just after 3:30 a.m., a 21-year-old woman driving a sedan in the center lane of I-4 crashed into the back of an SUV in the same lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
leesburg-news.com
77-year-old Leesburg man dies after truck crashes into guardrail and overturns
A 77-year-old Leesburg man was killed when his truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He had been driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on State Road 429 in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck hit the guardrail and overturned.
Pasco County man voicing safety concerns on Leonard Road
One Pasco County man is voicing safety concerns about a lack of crosswalks in his neighborhood to inspire change.
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
villages-news.com
Stonecrester arrested after found by EMS sleeping in his Volvo
A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo. EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closures planned on SW Highway 484 in Ocala
Motorists can expect temporary lane closures in the westbound travel lane of SW Highway 484 in Ocala, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, beginning on Sunday evening. According to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer, the lane closures will be in effect between...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
fox35orlando.com
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
leesburg-news.com
Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora
A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
WCJB
OFR rescued a driver and their vehicle after finding them stuck on the train tracks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A classic case of being in the right place at the right time may have saved a driver in Marion County last night. While driving to his Ocala Fire Rescue station, a captain noticed a pair of headlights looking very out of place. The driver of...
WESH
Sheriff: Man shot, killed 31-year-old neighbor in Kissimmee during dispute over $5K
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after one person died Monday in a shooting in Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Arisha Drive for a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Neighbors say they heard at least four shots fired. The...
WESH
Suspects ram Polk County deputy vehicle, cause deadly crash in stolen SUV, sheriff says
DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three people after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Deputies said the incident happened as they investigated an open house party at a rental home in...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
