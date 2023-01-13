ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payne County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

OHP: Two people die after plane crashes in Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are dead after a plane crashed Monday in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said a Piper PA-32 plane crashed near East 790 Road and 2920 Road, about 6 1/2 miles east of Kingfisher. Sky 5 flew over the aftermath, showing that the plane crashed into an empty field and caused a small grass fire.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

One injured in accident near Morrison

MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
MORRISON, OK
KOCO

Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
EDMOND, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities searching for Oklahoma City inmate walkaway

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who unlawfully walked away from an Oklahoma City corrections center on Sunday. The department said 22-year-old Jesse Tointigh was missing from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center at the 9:21 p.m. inmate count. He is considered a walkaway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash

A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy