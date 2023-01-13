Read full article on original website
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.
KOCO
Family of victim in fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talks about their tragic loss
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The family of a victim in the fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talked about their tragic loss. The victims were identified as John Hazelton of Edmond and Jonathan Benton of Mustang. KOCO 5 spoke with the family of one of the victims about their tragic loss.
KOCO
OHP: Two people die after plane crashes in Kingfisher County
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are dead after a plane crashed Monday in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said a Piper PA-32 plane crashed near East 790 Road and 2920 Road, about 6 1/2 miles east of Kingfisher. Sky 5 flew over the aftermath, showing that the plane crashed into an empty field and caused a small grass fire.
KOKI FOX 23
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
KOKI FOX 23
OKC chase suspect dies after tactical move leads to rollover crash
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City Police say a suspect is dead after a tactical move pushed the driver off the road. The crash near downtown Oklahoma City came after a lengthy chase with a stolen truck. The city’s Martin Luther King parade was set for downtown around the same time.
kaynewscow.com
One injured in accident near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
KOCO
Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
news9.com
Couple Injured After Collision On Hwy 412 With Vehicle Transporting Camel, Dog
A husband and wife are at a hospital in critical condition after a trailer carrying livestock crashed into their car. State troopers said the trailer was carrying a camel and a dog that both died. Michael Roberts owned the animals and said he had just left a store in Sand...
1 Dead After Crash In Okfuskee Co., OHP Investigating Cause
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old dead just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. According to OHP, the crash happened at around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday near North Choctaw Avenue north of Weleetka. Authorities said the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after the...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
KOKI FOX 23
New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
OHP Identifies 2 Men Killed In Plane Crash Near Kingfisher
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified two victims killed in a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday. According to troopers, John Hazelton from Edmond and Jonathan Benton from Mustang died after crashing about 30 minutes after taking off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City. The NTSB and the Federal...
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities searching for Oklahoma City inmate walkaway
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who unlawfully walked away from an Oklahoma City corrections center on Sunday. The department said 22-year-old Jesse Tointigh was missing from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center at the 9:21 p.m. inmate count. He is considered a walkaway.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
news9.com
17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says
Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County DA speaks about mental health and justice system months after daughter’s arrest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler wiped away tears as he talked about his daughter’s mental illness at a meeting of the Republican Women’s Club Tuesday. His daughter, Jenny, is charged with felony assault and battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing Kunzweiler...
