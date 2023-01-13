ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

wgel.com

Bond Co. Recovery Council Reminds Residents Of Meetings

In the most recent Bond County Recovery Council meeting, held on January 11th, Craig Loddeke , with the Family Support Network, discussed Parents of Addicted Loved Ones groups in Southern Illinois. The groups are intended to give parents/caretakers of addicted loved ones resources and education surrounding the topic of substance use disorder as well as a safe place to share experiences and advice. The Southern IL PAL group uses life coach Mike Speakman’s, “Four Seasons of Recovery for Parents of Alcoholics and Addicts” curriculum and meets every Tuesday at 7 PM, virtually. If you or someone you know would like to learn more, call or text Craig at 567-6095.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

City Council, County Board & Unit 1 Boards To Meet

The Greenville City Council will conduct a special meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. in the municipal building. The council will consider renewing an agreement with Dan Shomon Incorporated and Strategic Partnership Alliance for consulting services. They have served as lobbying representatives for the city since December of 2021.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Unit Two Board Meets Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The board will consider the budget calendar, the first reading of policy updates, and high school course additions. An executive session, to consider personnel items, will be held...
BOND COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

“Just A Rumor”: Krispy Kreme Not Opening Edwardsville Location

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams confirmed there are currently no plans to open a Krispy Kreme at the former Annie’s Frozen Custard location on South Buchanan Street, saying it’s “just a rumor that’s going around.”. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report

The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
GREENVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
GILLESPIE, IL
wmay.com

First Lawsuits Filed Over Assault Weapons Ban

The first of what could be multiple lawsuits over Illinois’s new assault weapons ban have been filed. The lawsuit in Crawford County Circuit Court was brought by three residents of that county. In their complaint, they allege that the ban on the sale and manufacture of certain types of guns violates the Second Amendment. The complaint also contends that the law’s requirement for current owners of assault weapons to register those guns could cause those owners to “potentially incriminate themselves.” The lawsuit asks the court to rule the law unconstitutional and issue an injunction against enforcing it.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Jane Scott

Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
BROWNSTOWN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem

A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
SALEM, IL
wgel.com

Wilhour Announces New Office Location

Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City has announced the location of a new office, and a new telephone number. The office is at 152 South Church Street in Louisville. The new district telephone number is 618-665-4109. Residents can connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com. Wilhour represents the...
LOUISVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

