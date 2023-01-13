The first of what could be multiple lawsuits over Illinois’s new assault weapons ban have been filed. The lawsuit in Crawford County Circuit Court was brought by three residents of that county. In their complaint, they allege that the ban on the sale and manufacture of certain types of guns violates the Second Amendment. The complaint also contends that the law’s requirement for current owners of assault weapons to register those guns could cause those owners to “potentially incriminate themselves.” The lawsuit asks the court to rule the law unconstitutional and issue an injunction against enforcing it.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO