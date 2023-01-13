Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgel.com
Bond Co. Recovery Council Reminds Residents Of Meetings
In the most recent Bond County Recovery Council meeting, held on January 11th, Craig Loddeke , with the Family Support Network, discussed Parents of Addicted Loved Ones groups in Southern Illinois. The groups are intended to give parents/caretakers of addicted loved ones resources and education surrounding the topic of substance use disorder as well as a safe place to share experiences and advice. The Southern IL PAL group uses life coach Mike Speakman’s, “Four Seasons of Recovery for Parents of Alcoholics and Addicts” curriculum and meets every Tuesday at 7 PM, virtually. If you or someone you know would like to learn more, call or text Craig at 567-6095.
wgel.com
City Council, County Board & Unit 1 Boards To Meet
The Greenville City Council will conduct a special meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. in the municipal building. The council will consider renewing an agreement with Dan Shomon Incorporated and Strategic Partnership Alliance for consulting services. They have served as lobbying representatives for the city since December of 2021.
wgel.com
Salvation Army Committee Thanks Community
Following the announcement that the Bond County Salvation Army campaign for 2022 had exceeded its goal, the organizers of the drive wished to express their thanks to the community…
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Meets Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The board will consider the budget calendar, the first reading of policy updates, and high school course additions. An executive session, to consider personnel items, will be held...
edglentoday.com
“Just A Rumor”: Krispy Kreme Not Opening Edwardsville Location
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams confirmed there are currently no plans to open a Krispy Kreme at the former Annie’s Frozen Custard location on South Buchanan Street, saying it’s “just a rumor that’s going around.”. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
wgel.com
Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report
The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says
A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday.
wmay.com
First Lawsuits Filed Over Assault Weapons Ban
The first of what could be multiple lawsuits over Illinois’s new assault weapons ban have been filed. The lawsuit in Crawford County Circuit Court was brought by three residents of that county. In their complaint, they allege that the ban on the sale and manufacture of certain types of guns violates the Second Amendment. The complaint also contends that the law’s requirement for current owners of assault weapons to register those guns could cause those owners to “potentially incriminate themselves.” The lawsuit asks the court to rule the law unconstitutional and issue an injunction against enforcing it.
wgel.com
Jane Scott
Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem
A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?
St. Louis cannot save its downtown by betting on dead skyscrapers like the AT&T building
wgel.com
Wilhour Announces New Office Location
Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City has announced the location of a new office, and a new telephone number. The office is at 152 South Church Street in Louisville. The new district telephone number is 618-665-4109. Residents can connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com. Wilhour represents the...
Emergency hearing Wednesday on attempt to stop Illinois assault weapons ban from being enforced
A number of lawsuits aim to strike down the law passed last week by the Illinois General Assembly.
WAND TV
Tom DeVore files lawsuit against assault weapons ban, seeks immediate restraining order
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Former Illinois Attorney General candidate Thomas DeVore filed a lawsuit in Effingham County against Governor Pritzker, State Senate President Harmon, Illinois House Speaker Welch, and Attorney General Raoul in response to the assault weapons ban signed last week. Full copies of the Complaints and Motions...
Central Illinois opposition mounts against proposed CO2 pipeline
(The Center Square) – Opposition is mounting among farmers and other residents in central Illinois who are concerned about the Texas corporation Navigator’s proposal to build a 1,300-mile steel pipeline to transport highly pressurized, compressed CO2 across their counties. The pipeline would be 20 inches wide and be...
advantagenews.com
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
New Program Shortens County Jail Stays for Probation Violators
The average length of jail stays for nonviolent probation violators have shortened by over a month
Discovering the secrets of Jarrot Mansion in Cahokia Heights
The Jarrot Mansion in Cahokia Heights' historic district is a beautiful example of a federalist brick home from the early 1800s. There are rumors that the old home is haunted.
Comments / 0