Robb Report

Chinese Shoppers Saved $827 Billion During Lockdowns. Now They’re Ready to Spend It.

As China eases its Covid restrictions, its residents are headed to their favorite high-end retailers—at least, that’s what luxury companies are hoping. Chinese spenders saved an estimated $827 billion (5.6 trillion yuan) during pandemic lockdowns over the past three years, according to Bloomberg. Now, high-end retailers worldwide are looking for that stashed cash to turn into a spending spree, as the market waits for consumers to partake in revenge shopping. But there are no guarantees that shoppers will relinquish their savings. While global brands are hoping to see a similar retail boom in China as the one seen in the US, where...
Albany Herald

FEC dismisses RNC complaint that Google's spam filters were biased against conservatives

The Federal Election Commission has tossed out claims by the Republican National Committee that Google's spam filters in Gmail are illegally biased against conservatives, according to an agency letter obtained by CNN. The decision resolves a joint FEC complaint filed last year spearheaded by the RNC that alleged Gmail's automated...
Albany Herald

US Labor Department accuses Amazon of failing to keep warehouse workers safe

Amazon has been accused by federal safety regulators of failing to keep warehouse workers safe from workplace hazards at three US facilities, in the latest example of government officials scrutinizing the e-commerce giant's labor practices. The Department of Labor said Wednesday that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has...
DELTONA, FL
Albany Herald

BYRON YORK: New York has 'run out of room' for immigrants

I have written previously about the fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. When confronted with more than 2 million illegal border-crossers overwhelming U.S. authorities on the border last year — and 250,000 more crossers last month indicates the figure will be even higher this year — Republicans want to find a way to stop, or dramatically reduce, the flow. Democrats want to accommodate it.
NEW YORK STATE

