Greenville, IL

wgel.com

Unit Two Board Meets Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The board will consider the budget calendar, the first reading of policy updates, and high school course additions. An executive session, to consider personnel items, will be held...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

City Council, County Board & Unit 1 Boards To Meet

The Greenville City Council will conduct a special meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. in the municipal building. The council will consider renewing an agreement with Dan Shomon Incorporated and Strategic Partnership Alliance for consulting services. They have served as lobbying representatives for the city since December of 2021.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Bond Co. Recovery Council Reminds Residents Of Meetings

In the most recent Bond County Recovery Council meeting, held on January 11th, Craig Loddeke , with the Family Support Network, discussed Parents of Addicted Loved Ones groups in Southern Illinois. The groups are intended to give parents/caretakers of addicted loved ones resources and education surrounding the topic of substance use disorder as well as a safe place to share experiences and advice. The Southern IL PAL group uses life coach Mike Speakman’s, “Four Seasons of Recovery for Parents of Alcoholics and Addicts” curriculum and meets every Tuesday at 7 PM, virtually. If you or someone you know would like to learn more, call or text Craig at 567-6095.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report

The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Wilhour Announces New Office Location

Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City has announced the location of a new office, and a new telephone number. The office is at 152 South Church Street in Louisville. The new district telephone number is 618-665-4109. Residents can connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com. Wilhour represents the...
LOUISVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Local Fire Protection Districts Participate In Live Fire Burn

On Saturday, 1/14/2023, Firefighters from Teutopolis, Montrose, Dieterich, Sigel, Shumway, and Neoga Fire Protection Districts participated in a LIVE FIRE BURN in an aquired residential structure in the Montrose Fire Protection District. Firefighters sharpened their individual skills in interior fire tactics, hose advancement, fire streams, pumping, and rural water supply.
MONTROSE, IL
wgel.com

Jane Scott

Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
BROWNSTOWN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023

A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
MARION COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
GILLESPIE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

One person injured in Centralia crash

An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Eunice L. Wernle

Eunice L. Wernle, age 89 of Jamestown, IL, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, July 31, 1933, in rural Jamestown, IL, the daughter of Gustave and Wilhelmina (nee Remmert) Strotheide. On Saturday, March 2, 1957, she married Eldon...
HIGHLAND, IL
FOX 2

Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson

Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson, 46, of Greenville, IL, passed away, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, with her daughter by her side. Pamela was born, September 14, 1976, in Vandalia, IL, and blessed with parents, Maurice and Betty (nee Andersen) Hogue. Pamela...
GREENVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO

