Unit Two Board Meets Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The board will consider the budget calendar, the first reading of policy updates, and high school course additions. An executive session, to consider personnel items, will be held...
City Council, County Board & Unit 1 Boards To Meet
The Greenville City Council will conduct a special meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. in the municipal building. The council will consider renewing an agreement with Dan Shomon Incorporated and Strategic Partnership Alliance for consulting services. They have served as lobbying representatives for the city since December of 2021.
Bond Co. Recovery Council Reminds Residents Of Meetings
In the most recent Bond County Recovery Council meeting, held on January 11th, Craig Loddeke , with the Family Support Network, discussed Parents of Addicted Loved Ones groups in Southern Illinois. The groups are intended to give parents/caretakers of addicted loved ones resources and education surrounding the topic of substance use disorder as well as a safe place to share experiences and advice. The Southern IL PAL group uses life coach Mike Speakman’s, “Four Seasons of Recovery for Parents of Alcoholics and Addicts” curriculum and meets every Tuesday at 7 PM, virtually. If you or someone you know would like to learn more, call or text Craig at 567-6095.
Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report
The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
Wilhour Announces New Office Location
Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City has announced the location of a new office, and a new telephone number. The office is at 152 South Church Street in Louisville. The new district telephone number is 618-665-4109. Residents can connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com. Wilhour represents the...
Local Fire Protection Districts Participate In Live Fire Burn
On Saturday, 1/14/2023, Firefighters from Teutopolis, Montrose, Dieterich, Sigel, Shumway, and Neoga Fire Protection Districts participated in a LIVE FIRE BURN in an aquired residential structure in the Montrose Fire Protection District. Firefighters sharpened their individual skills in interior fire tactics, hose advancement, fire streams, pumping, and rural water supply.
Jane Scott
Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
Jury Trial Expected In 2021 Involuntary Manslaughter/Aggravated Battery Case
A March jury trial is expected, in Bond County Circuit Court, in the case of Anthony G. Simmons, who is facing charges in the 2021 Easter Sunday death of Terraine Betts of Greenville. Simmons is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies. Earlier this month, the...
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
I-270 EB lanes closing Sunday, Jan 15
On Sunday, January 15, MoDOT will close lanes on I-270 eastbound. It's part of a $278 million project.
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Eunice L. Wernle
Eunice L. Wernle, age 89 of Jamestown, IL, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, July 31, 1933, in rural Jamestown, IL, the daughter of Gustave and Wilhelmina (nee Remmert) Strotheide. On Saturday, March 2, 1957, she married Eldon...
Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson, 46, of Greenville, IL, passed away, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, with her daughter by her side. Pamela was born, September 14, 1976, in Vandalia, IL, and blessed with parents, Maurice and Betty (nee Andersen) Hogue. Pamela...
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Alton-Area Lawyers Secure $3.3 Million Verdict for Boat Worker Exposed to Unsafe Conditions
ALTON/EAST ALTON - Kevin Mogensen has been awarded a verdict of $3,310,000 by a Madison County jury after he was exposed to unsafe working conditions which aggravated his pre-existing asthma. After two hours and fifteen minutes of deliberation, the jury awarded Mogensen $60,000 in lost earnings, $2.75 million dollars for...
Charter school in north St. Louis to close doors
One charter school in north St. Louis is expected to close doors at the end of the current school year.
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
