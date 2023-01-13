Read full article on original website
Fort Drum soldiers training on, near roads for annual D-Series
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division is set to host its annual D-Series Winter Challenge this week. Beginning January 18, over 550, nine-soldier teams across the Fort Drum installation will compete in a nine-mile ruck movement with winter-focused graded stations, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.
Southern Adirondack Independent Living gets new leader
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL), a health advocacy organization that helps disabled individuals in the North Country, is experiencing a change in leadership. This week, SAIL announced the appointment of its new executive director. Tyler Whitney is stepping up to lead SAIL into its next...
Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
Traffic stop leads to drug charge in Canton
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual is facing a misdemeanor drug charge following a traffic stop on Sunday morning, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 41-year-old Carlton Thurston III, of Canton, was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine during the traffic stop. Thurston was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
