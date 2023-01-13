In the most recent Bond County Recovery Council meeting, held on January 11th, Craig Loddeke , with the Family Support Network, discussed Parents of Addicted Loved Ones groups in Southern Illinois. The groups are intended to give parents/caretakers of addicted loved ones resources and education surrounding the topic of substance use disorder as well as a safe place to share experiences and advice. The Southern IL PAL group uses life coach Mike Speakman’s, “Four Seasons of Recovery for Parents of Alcoholics and Addicts” curriculum and meets every Tuesday at 7 PM, virtually. If you or someone you know would like to learn more, call or text Craig at 567-6095.

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO