Another Successful I-70 Coaches Clinic
The annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic was held Sunday and Monday at Greenville High School. It was the 20th year that well-known college and pro coaches have been brought in to talk baseball to other baseball coaches from the Midwest. Joe Alstat, Greenville High School athletic director and assistant baseball...
Blue Jays Lose In Tourney
In their first game of the James Burke Memorial Tournament Monday, the eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays were defeated by Effingham St. Anthony, 27-18. After trailing the entire first half, the Blue Jays built a five point lead in the final minute of the third quarter. The Bullpups battled back. The score was tied at 18 with three minutes remaining, then St. Anthony scored the final nine points in the game.
Jerome “Jerry” B. Huene
Jerome “Jerry” B. Huene, age 78, of Carlyle passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Troy, Michigan. He was born in Breese, Illinois on August 28, 1944, the son of Bernard and Dolores (Voland). Jerry met his wife, Carolyn Abernathy at the A & W root beer...
Jay D. Young
Jay D. Young, 74, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, at SMSM St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Greenville First Christian Church. Pastors Darryl Bolen and Jerry Coleman will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers and plants, please make memorials to AMVETS, Bond County Academic Foundation or FFA Illinois Chapter. Memorials may be made in person or mailed to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246.
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson, 46, of Greenville, IL, passed away, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, with her daughter by her side. Pamela was born, September 14, 1976, in Vandalia, IL, and blessed with parents, Maurice and Betty (nee Andersen) Hogue. Pamela...
John Bennet “JB” Krebs
John Bennet “JB” Krebs, age 79 of Carlyle, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Breese. Mr. Krebs was born on April 25, 1943, in Breese, Illinois, the son of the late Raymond A. and Theodell (Crocker) Krebs. He married Barbara A. Becker on September 5, 1964, and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2018.
Wilhour Announces New Office Location
Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City has announced the location of a new office, and a new telephone number. The office is at 152 South Church Street in Louisville. The new district telephone number is 618-665-4109. Residents can connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com. Wilhour represents the...
Eunice L. Wernle
Eunice L. Wernle, age 89 of Jamestown, IL, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, July 31, 1933, in rural Jamestown, IL, the daughter of Gustave and Wilhelmina (nee Remmert) Strotheide. On Saturday, March 2, 1957, she married Eldon...
Marilyn Miller
Marilyn Miller, age 82 of Carlyle, passed away at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL on Friday, January 13, 2023, with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on September 30, 1940, in Breese, Illinois, a daughter of Walter and Elizabeth (Kohlbrecher) Hodapp. She married Edward G. Miller on August 20, 1960, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and they enjoyed 61 years together. Edward preceded her in death on November 6, 2021.
Bond Co. Recovery Council Reminds Residents Of Meetings
In the most recent Bond County Recovery Council meeting, held on January 11th, Craig Loddeke , with the Family Support Network, discussed Parents of Addicted Loved Ones groups in Southern Illinois. The groups are intended to give parents/caretakers of addicted loved ones resources and education surrounding the topic of substance use disorder as well as a safe place to share experiences and advice. The Southern IL PAL group uses life coach Mike Speakman’s, “Four Seasons of Recovery for Parents of Alcoholics and Addicts” curriculum and meets every Tuesday at 7 PM, virtually. If you or someone you know would like to learn more, call or text Craig at 567-6095.
Unit Two Board Meets Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The board will consider the budget calendar, the first reading of policy updates, and high school course additions. An executive session, to consider personnel items, will be held...
Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report
The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
City Council, County Board & Unit 1 Boards To Meet
The Greenville City Council will conduct a special meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. in the municipal building. The council will consider renewing an agreement with Dan Shomon Incorporated and Strategic Partnership Alliance for consulting services. They have served as lobbying representatives for the city since December of 2021.
Jury Trial Expected In 2021 Involuntary Manslaughter/Aggravated Battery Case
A March jury trial is expected, in Bond County Circuit Court, in the case of Anthony G. Simmons, who is facing charges in the 2021 Easter Sunday death of Terraine Betts of Greenville. Simmons is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies. Earlier this month, the...
Student Charged In Connection With Threat Report
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).
