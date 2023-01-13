ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kristaps Porzingis' Injury Status For Knicks-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Kristaps Porzingis is available.

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards are hosting the New York Knicks in Washington, D.C.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis is questionable due to a rib injury.

Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (rib) listed questionable for Friday."

Porzingis was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Knicks and played the first three seasons of his career with the franchise.

In 2018, he made the only NBA All-Star Game of his career (while playing for the Knicks).

With the Wizards, he is currently averaging 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

He is also shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range.

On Wednesday, the Wizards defeated the Chicago Bulls 100-97 (at home in Washington, D.C.), but Porzingis did not play in the game.

They come into the night with an 18-24 record in 42 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Wizards are 6-4, and they are 11-8 in 19 games played at home.

As for the Knicks, they are tied with the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 12-8 in 20 games hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Last year, both the Knicks and Wizards missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

