AZFamily
Drying out, but staying very cool in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The storm, which brought the last of the rain and snow to Arizona, is exiting the state and setting up for a major snowstorm across the central plains. The final part of the storm will continue to produce snow tonight from Flagstaff along the Mogollon Rim into the White Mountains. Storm totals for many locations are above 2 feet. Tonight, however, we’re only expecting additional snow accumulations of 2-3″ in most areas. There is no rain forecast for the Valley.
AZFamily
Winter storm winds down in Arizona; but another small one is on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day with morning rain but afternoon sunshine ahead. Expect a Valley high of just 57 degrees today. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the high country through tonight at 11pm. A couple more inches of snow possible is for spots like Flagstaff, with snow levels dropping to 4000 feet this afternoon as the cold core of the low pressure system moves through Arizona.
AZFamily
Snow blankets the High Country; Winter storm continues to Flagstaff
Heavy rain led to Cave Creek overflowing over roadways and other similar issues near Anthem and Carefree. Families extending stays in Flagstaff as snow continues to fall. One Gilbert family said they were going to wait out the winter storm until the roads were safer to drive on. Arizona artist...
AZFamily
First Alert Day Tuesday morning for rain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our incredible winter storm rolls along on this MLK Monday with on-and-off showers across the Valley and more snow falling up in northern and eastern Arizona. We can expect on and off rainy conditions with slick roads across the Valley tonight and into tomorrow morning. A possible thunderstorm or two may cause thunder to roll in the late night hours. There also could be spots with heavy rain associated with these thunderstorms, up to half an inch in some upslope locations. Patchy fog with low visibility could also be possible Tuesday morning as people head back to work and students go back to school. Look for the sun to come out Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 50′s.
AZFamily
Heavy rain and snow’s impact on Arizona drought conditions
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re currently seeing heavy rain and snow across Arizona, but what does this mean for our ongoing drought? That depends on whether you’re taking a short-term or long-term look at the issue. “Anytime that we can get a system to move through, especially during the winter, that’s a bonus,” National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix Lead Meteorologist Alex Young said.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Heavy rain leads to flooded roadways in parts of Cave Creek, Anthem
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — While the rain might have pushed out of the Valley, it’s left behind isolated flooding in areas north of the Valley. A video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed Cave Creek overflowing and covering roadways near Rancho Manana Golf Club in Cave Creek just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. High water was also impacting roads in areas of Anthem, but there have been no reports of any vehicles being caught in any of the rushing waters.
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell across the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX — There are still another two weeks left of January and the month has already recorded some of the most rainfall the Valley has seen in years. As of Jan. 16, the Phoenix area had accumulated 1.07" of rainfall. The Valley has not recorded over an inch of rainfall during the month of January since 2017 when 1.31" fell over the Valley.
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day with another round of rain and snow in Arizona on Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a powerful winter storm moves through our state. Expect heavy snow in the high country today with a Winter Storm Warning in effect. Widespread rain is expected to last throughout much of the morning, and more rain plus a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon with a high of just 61 degrees.
AZFamily
Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona
More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona, and many took advantage of the winter weather. AZFAMILY | Blowing snow coming down in Flagstaff from viewer Summer Johnson. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Shared from Flagstaff by Summer Johnson in First Alert Facebook Weather...
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
AZFamily
First Alert: Big snow in the mountains. Scattered showers in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.
AZFamily
Calm evening, ahead of rain and snow for Arizona. First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It’s the calm before the storm, so to speak, for Arizona as the state prepares for a winter storm to pass through beginning overnight. Temperature-wise this evening for the Valley will drop into the low 60s to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a light chance of seeing some light drizzle, but the real chance for rain begins around midnight. This evening the snow will begin for the mountain areas of the state like Flagstaff, and according to models, Flagstaff could see up to a foot of snow during the beginning of the storm.
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16 - 1/17/23
Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area for the last 72 hours (last updated at 5 a.m., Jan. 17 2023):
AZFamily
ADOT asks drivers to use caution as snow, icy conditions close roads in northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple highways are closed in northern Arizona as winter storms continue to hit the state. The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 64 near the Grand Canyon is closed (between mileposts 241 and 268) due to weather conditions and car crashes. Earlier this...
