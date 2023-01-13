Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Reds' Richie Martin: Lands NRI from Reds
Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Martin, 28, has never found his footing at the big-league level, producing just a .572 OPS over parts of three seasons. He didn't hit much at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization in 2022, either, with a .721 OPS and two homers in 80 games.
Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston
Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro wins a spot this spring.
Padres' Domingo Tapia: Lands minors deal with Friars
Tapia signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday. Tapia elected free agency earlier this offseason after spending the 2022 season in the Royals and Athletics organizations. He made all 11 of his appearances at the big-league level with Oakland, logging an 8.47 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 17 innings. The 31-year-old right-handed reliever will likely open the 2023 campaign at Triple-A El Paso.
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Designated for assignment
Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, reports Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Rodriguez is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Julian Merryweather. The right-hander posted a 3.29 ERA in 14 appearances with the Cubs while registering a 8:9 K:BB ratio over 13.2 innings.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Key role in comeback win
Oshie scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged four PIM, notched two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Oshie scored the game-tying goal 5:54 into the third period, and he set up Dmitry Orlov's game-winner in overtime. This was Oshie's second multi-point effort in seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old winger has had another injury-plagued campaign, but he's picked up nine goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 66 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating in the 29 contests he's been healthy enough to suit up for.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
Florida five-star QB Jaden Rashada requests release: Gators' top 2023 commit files to void NLI with program
Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada has filed a request for a release from his National Letter of Intent after signing with the Gators on Dec. 21, according to 247Sports. Rashada, a five-star member of the 2023 class, is ranked the No. 6 quarterback and considered the No. 29 overall player by 247Sports.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
MLB rumors: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest despite going AWOL; Red Sox still trying to plug holes
We are only a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Tuesday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Marlins considering Chapman. The Marlins are among the teams considering free agent lefty Aroldis Chapman,...
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Knee procedure reveals more issues
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Mone had a "difficult surgery" in which more issues were discovered than previously diagnosed, ultimately suggesting a lengthy recovery, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Mone shifted to Seattle's injured reserve back on Dec. 20 due to an ACL injury, and he's now...
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Carted off Sunday
Pinnock won't return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Pinnock recorded a tackle on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but he had to be carted off after being injured on the play. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the NFC divisional round if the Giants advance.
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Bounces back in first year with KC
Reid tallied 83 tackles (59 solo), a sack and seven passes defended over 17 games during the 2022 regular season. Reid played every game for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2018 and produced at a reasonable rate, albeit with inconsistent weekly results in the tackles department. While not flashy, Reid has proven to be capable in coverage and a solid tackler through his first five seasons. He's under wraps with Kansas City for the next two seasons, though that could depend on how Reid performs in 2023.
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
Kevin White: Contract with Saints plays out
White's (illness) practice squad contract with the Saints expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. White moved back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster while filling in for the team's injury-riddled receiving corps from Weeks 6 to 12. He then popped up with an illness shortly before getting waived Dec. 5, and he finished his second campaign with the Saints on the practice squad. White thus finished his age-30 season with two receptions (on five targets) for 74 yards, and he'll likely look to carve out a similar reserve role with a team this offseason.
Sam Hubbard's 98-yard score breaks playoff record previously held by member of Steelers' Steel Curtain defense
Along with serving as the game-winning score, Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown during Super Wild Card Weekend put the Bengals' defensive end in the history books. Hubbard's score now stands as the fourth longest defensive touchdown in NFL playoff history. It is the longest fumble return for...
