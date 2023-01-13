ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 16

Grumpy old fart.
4d ago

First of all I don’t give a rats butt what the UN says, their a waste of our tax money. They’re in prison for a reason and if they can’t behave there, a few days in solitary is what they deserve. If they can’t act right around people the shouldn’t be around people.

Reply
7
Tony Shepard
3d ago

Why is it we care more today about prisoners then we do about the hard working taxpayers. They committed a crime now they do there time. I say bring back harsh punishment they will maybe think twice before the commit a crime but not now. They commit a crime today they go in a resort for punishment. I also bring back capital punishment eye for a eye.

Reply(1)
3
ronjohns
4d ago

So what are the correctional facilities suppose to do. if they do put them in solitary and another inmate gets hurt then it is the jails fault. The people who now make the rules have no idea what they are doing or talking about. I guess Morrisey did not like it when he was locked up.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WBTM

Virginia Senate Votes Against Bill Allowing Murder Charges for Drug Dealers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has voted down a bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if a user dies of an overdose. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Senate Judiciary Committee voted the measure down on an 8-7 vote Monday. Lawmakers took the vote after hearing from opponents who said it could discourage drug users from calling 911 if they see someone overdosing. Advocates of the measure said it was needed to address rising overdose deaths and to hold drug dealers accountable. A House version will continue to advance but will likely meet the same fate when it crosses over to the Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Could Virginia drop voter drop boxes?

In the last few years, Virginia has made many changes to how elections work. There are efforts to roll back some of those changes. The idea of the ballot drop box has its critics, people who say it's a drag on local governments for something that isn't even used all that much. Delegate John McGuire is a Republican from Goochland who says it's time to drop the drop boxes.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Fight over gun rights continues

RICHMOND – When gun rights enthusiasts Theresa Davis and Phil Minnich made the three-hour road trip from Martinsville to Richmond’s Capitol Square on Monday, they had one message they wanted lawmakers to hear. “Virginia needs to be a constitutional carry state,” Davis said, referring to legislation that wouldn’t...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8, which also gets users high but […] The post Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction

Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin fluffs up Virginia revenue numbers to make political push for tax cuts

Virginia government revenues are running ahead of the Youngkin administration’s pessimistic fiscal-year forecast. Naturally, the governor is using this glimmer of good news to make another political push for tax cuts. “This revenue report confirms Virginia remains in a great position to make critical investments this year and lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy