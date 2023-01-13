First of all I don’t give a rats butt what the UN says, their a waste of our tax money. They’re in prison for a reason and if they can’t behave there, a few days in solitary is what they deserve. If they can’t act right around people the shouldn’t be around people.
Why is it we care more today about prisoners then we do about the hard working taxpayers. They committed a crime now they do there time. I say bring back harsh punishment they will maybe think twice before the commit a crime but not now. They commit a crime today they go in a resort for punishment. I also bring back capital punishment eye for a eye.
So what are the correctional facilities suppose to do. if they do put them in solitary and another inmate gets hurt then it is the jails fault. The people who now make the rules have no idea what they are doing or talking about. I guess Morrisey did not like it when he was locked up.
Comments / 16