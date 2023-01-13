Read full article on original website
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Reds' Richie Martin: Lands NRI from Reds
Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Martin, 28, has never found his footing at the big-league level, producing just a .572 OPS over parts of three seasons. He didn't hit much at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization in 2022, either, with a .721 OPS and two homers in 80 games.
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Carries Giants to victory
Barkley carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. While Daniel Jones wound up leading the Giants in both carries and rushing yards, Barkley made his touches on the ground count, scoring his team's first points on a 28-yard dash in the first quarter and then plunging into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth for what proved to be the winning touchdown. The star running back will now set his sights on the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense that held Barkley to only 48 scrimmage yards in their only meeting during the regular season, as Barkley was rested for the second, meaningless contest.
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Carted off Sunday
Pinnock won't return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Pinnock recorded a tackle on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but he had to be carted off after being injured on the play. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the NFC divisional round if the Giants advance.
Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston
Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro wins a spot this spring.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round odds, schedule, preview as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry
Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
White Sox's Keynan Middleton: Links up with ChiSox
Middleton (toe) signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday. Middleton is moving on to a new organization after splitting the 2022 campaign with the Diamondbacks and their Triple-A affiliate in Reno. Before missing the final three weeks of the season with a sprained left big toe, Middleton posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 17 innings with Arizona. Presumably back to full health, Middleton could get the chance to compete for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, but he's more likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
Padres' Domingo Tapia: Lands minors deal with Friars
Tapia signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday. Tapia elected free agency earlier this offseason after spending the 2022 season in the Royals and Athletics organizations. He made all 11 of his appearances at the big-league level with Oakland, logging an 8.47 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 17 innings. The 31-year-old right-handed reliever will likely open the 2023 campaign at Triple-A El Paso.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
Bills' Micah Hyde: Ruled out for divisional round
Hyde (neck) won't play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. As expected, Hyde will remain out for back-to-back games to start the postseason with a neck injury that has kept him on injured reserve since Week 2. The Bills did open his 21-day practice window ahead of wild-card weekend, but it's unclear if he'll be able to play again this season. Dean Marlowe figures to start at free safety alongside Jordan Poyer against Joe Burrow and the Bengals' terrific passing attack.
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Designated for assignment
Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, reports Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Rodriguez is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Julian Merryweather. The right-hander posted a 3.29 ERA in 14 appearances with the Cubs while registering a 8:9 K:BB ratio over 13.2 innings.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Avoiding surgery for now
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dissly will wait a few months to see if his knee injury will heal without surgery, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Dissly is avoiding surgery for now, but it sounds like it may still be in the cards if the tight end's knee doesn't progress well enough early in the offseason. The fifth-year tight end caught 34 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns across 15 regular-season games, but he ended the campaign on injured reserve with what was initially described as a knee contusion. If Dissly ultimately has to undergo offseason surgery, it may impact his availability for the start of the 2023 campaign, but there likely won't be another update on his status for awhile.
