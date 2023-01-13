Read full article on original website
Related
Possible storms Wednesday & cooler weather to end the week behind a cold front in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Warm weather is here to start the week before a cold front arrives mid-week with some chance for storms and cooler weather to end the week in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. Morning fog will be present in the...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Windy and warm with rain chances on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! Today will be beautiful. We will warm up from about 50 into the mid-70s with low humidity. The only complaint is it will be a very windy day. Get ready for gusts of about 30 mph. If you like the warm weather, we have more...
End of the week much cooler behind cold front before another warmup to start the new week: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the week will prove to be much cooler than the first half as Thursday and Friday temps will be cool behind a cold front and temperatures will fall to near or below freezing in North Texas overnight. However, the cooler temps won’t last long.
What to know about record-breaking heat & Wednesday night’s cold front in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is set to experience record-breaking heat and elevated fire danger on Wednesday ahead of a cold front during the night, and yes, it’s the middle of January. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports elevated to near critical fire threat west...
KWTX
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Loads of Cedar pollen continue to blow through Central Texas, and the severe drought in the summer and extremely low temperatures in December may cause higher levels of cedar pollen and more cases of cedar fever. “With things like drought and freeze, it works a little...
Texas trees that make you sneeze
So you can put a face to your enemy, we talked to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke from Texas A&M to find out which trees at what times of year emit the gunk that has you in a funk.
Threat for wildfires to rise mid-to-late week in North Texas due to unseasonably warm & breezy weather
DALLAS (KDAF) — Weather in the southern United States is always a little strange and Texas is a perfect example of that as it was quite cold around Christmas time last year and only a couple of weeks removed near-record high temperatures are expected in North Texas this week.
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas
Houston, TX, we don't have a problem. Straight outta Brownsville, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain...
These are some of the best places to get pastrami in North Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — New York is the place to be if you are wanting to go to a great deli, but if you can’t make the trip to the East Coast, there are tons of places in North Texas to get a great sandwich. Speaking of sandwiches, Saturday,...
Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train
I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Tawakoni in Texas?
Texas is home to a LOT of beautiful places. Within the state are lakes, rivers, and coastal regions that are home to native wildlife. Further, these are some of the best recreational areas around. Today, we are going to take a look at a specific lake in Texas. Also, we’ll learn all we can about it, including the wildlife, size, and unique elements of the lake. Let’s discover how deep Lake Tawakoni in Texas is, plus a lot more! Let’s get started.
These 10 Twisters Are The Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History
When it comes to tornadoes, Texas averages more per year than any other state. In fact, according to World Population Review, Texas averages about 155 twisters each year. It's no wonder that The Lonestar State is part of the infamous Tornado Alley. With so many tornadoes that have twisted into...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn't the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Texas is the 7th best state to drive in, study finds
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you wanted another reason to love Texas, then you may need to look toward its roadways. Yes, that’s right. Texas is one of the best states in the nation to drive in, that’s according to a new study from WalletHub. The study ranked...
Celebrating Dry January? This is the top spot for mocktails in Texas & among best in US
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and that means folks all over the country are doing their best to celebrate Dry January and steering clear of consuming alcohol. While we all know that Sonic is an easy go-to for good drinks, there are some incredible sit-down options all over the U.S. that will leave you satisfied. We checked out Yelp’s report on the top spots across the country to celebrate Dry January, giving us a look at the top mocktails you can get your taste buds on.
You Can Stay In A Real Castle Right Here In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of real castles where you can stay overnight.
Texas ranked among top 3 best states in the country to start a business in: Study
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new year can bring many new things, but the idea of new business opportunities can run wild, so, where are the best places in the country to put these ideas to the test?. A study conducted by WalletHub took to the data to declare 2023’s...
CW33
Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0