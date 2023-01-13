ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Love Is In The Air: A Look at 2023’s Newest Celebrity Couples

Well, it looks like love is in the air in Hollywood. Actually… when is it NOT in the air? Serious question.

2023 has seen its fair share of interesting couplings, from the exciting adventures of young love to the latest hookup from our favorite “serial daters.” We have even seen some couples that don’t make an inch of sense.

Luckily for you, we have the hookups we’ve seen in 2023 right here so you can keep up. Who will stay together and who will split in a New York minute?

Stay tuned.

1. Lori Harvey & Damson Idris

If we know one thing, it is the fact that Lori Harvey will not have to worry about being single for long. Her latest flame (or victim, depending on who you ask) is Snowfall star Damson Idris. Following weeks of speculation on social media, Damson made their relationship IG official in January. This is kinda interesting, considering the fact that Damson is seemingly good friends with Lori’s ex, Michael B. Jordan.

Well, if there’s one person that can handle the twitter heat, it’s Lori. #WeWantNDAs

2. Storm Reid & Shedeur Sanders

Euphoria actress Storm Reid made her red carpet debut with her new man, Shedeur Sanders, at the LA premiere of her film Missing on January 12. Shedeur, in case you somehow don’t know, is a top-tier college quarterback who recently transferred from Jackson State to Colorado, shortly after his father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, accepted their head coaching gig.

The two have been keeping their relationship private, but Storm did drop a major hint with this IG post from September 2022, as the USC student celebrated with Shedeur and Deion following JSU’s victory over FAMU. How cute!

3. Ye & Bianca Censori

Less than two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian became finalized, Ye (f.k.a. Kanye West) reportedly tied the knot again. In January, reports surfaced that the embattled artist married Bianca Censori, a former architectural designer for his YEEZY brand. Prior to the alleged nuptials, the couple was spotted enjoying a meal at the Waldorf in Beverly Hills , where Ye did sport a ring on that finger.

It appears that the wedding was strictly ceremonial, however, as there’s no record of a marriage license for them. We’ll see how this one turns out.

4. Chilli & Matthew Lawrence

On January 3, TMZ confirmed that TLC member Chilli has found a new love in actor Matthew Lawrence. The two may have linked up back in August 2022 when they crossed paths in Waikiki Beach. They would later be spotted together at the beach, talking and soaking up the sun. It looks like the two are getting serious, as the Boy Meets World alum spent both Thanksgiving AND Christmas with Chilli and her family in Atlanta.

Chilli’s rep told People , “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

5. Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons

You gotta love the power of manifestation! Back in 2016, Memphis rapper Yo Gotti famously rapped in his hit song, “Down In The DM,” the following lyrics: And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/ Boy, I got a crush on Angela (Simmons)/ They like, “Damn, Gotti, you bold” (bold)/ F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals)

And now, we fast forward to New Year’s Eve when the CMG Records head honcho proudly let the world know that he got his dream girl, stepping out with the Growing Up Hip-Hop star in true “Black Excellence” fashion. The duo shared photos of their NYE, decked out in all-black and with a Rolls Royce Phantom in the background. As he said on his IG , “Ain’t lost a crush since High School.”

Goals, indeed.

