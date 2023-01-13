How much do tickets, parking and Jacksonville hotels cost for Jaguars playoff weekend?

Overall, Jacksonville is considered to be one of Florida's most inexpensive cities, even earning it a ranking as one of the best cities in the state to live in. This weekend, residents and visitors can expect to see their usual spending go up a bit with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card Game.

Aside from the NFL game attracting attention, Jacksonville has a loaded weekend with Katt Williams, Frankie Valli and Aladdin all in town.

What's going on this weekend:Jaguars fans, concertgoers should expect heavy traffic, full parking lots on Saturday

Hotels

With visitors coming from all over to support the Jaguars or catch a show, hotel prices seem to have increased on average in the area. A stay from Friday through Sunday will run you between $215 per night at Hilton Garden Inn or $260 per night at DoubleTree by Hilton to $500 per night at Hyatt Regency.

A Friday through Sunday stay next week will be about $200 per night at Hyatt Regency, a mark-up of about 60%. It would cost $140 per night at Hilton Garden Inn and $175 at DoubleTree.

Parking

Parking at lots closest to the arena and stadium is going for $50 per vehicle on Saturday.

Parking at The Slab will be $40 per vehicle, according to a tweet from Bold City Brigade.

West Bay Street and Water Street parking garages and lots — about 2 miles from the field — are estimating spaces will be $20-25, according to SpotHero, but some might experience surge pricing or even run out of spaces.

Those looking for parking near TIAA Bank Field can expect to pay $30-50, with prices increasing as you get closer. Many lots near the arena will only accept credit card payment and not cash.

Tickets

The cheapest resale tickets for Saturday's game seem to be going for about $96, before fees, for a single ticket, according to Ticketmaster. The tickets are about $117 after fees. This is slightly higher than NFC Wild Card Game tickets for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, which has single, resale tickets for sale for about $76, before fees.

Comparatively, the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins tickets are $116 a piece at their lowest, Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants tickets are $137, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys are $176 and Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens are $200.

The average ticket price for a Jaguars home game in 2021 — the most recent year of data available — was about $81, according to Statista. So while you will be paying more than the average for Jaguars tickets this week, tickets aren't quite as pricey as other NFL games.