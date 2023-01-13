ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

Parker City Council approves its first property tax at a special meeting

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 4 days ago
PARKER − Mayor Andrew Kelly says a new tax on residents will help Parker better prepare for the future.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, Parker City Council members approved a property tax for the city of a little more than 4,000 people. The ordinance passed four votes to one vote, and it set a 3.8 millage rate, or $3.80 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

With this decision, Panama City Beach now is the only municipality in Bay County to not have a property tax.

"The city of Parker, I believe, was formed in 1967, and the infrastructure has not had that much significant repair in that period of time," Kelly said. "It was only repaired as it broke. It wasn't replaced as time went by. The city's always lived off franchise fees, and we've never had an ad valorem tax, (and) it was becoming obvious that the infrastructure was beginning to fail.

"It was pretty obvious, at least to me, that we needed to have another form of revenue, and it had to be in the form of ad valorem tax."

Winter residents are here:'It has picked up': Snowbird season under way in Bay County

Local businesses:Looking for a great brew? Here are 8 Bay County coffee shops to find the perfect cup

An example of an upcoming improvement project the city soon will need to fund is a replacement to its 50-year-old water system, Kelly said. A survey by the Northwest Florida Water Management District showed the project will cost Parker about $18 million.

Kelly is confident the tax, which is projected to generate about $800,000 a year for the city, will help offset that cost.

"As time goes by, very, very soon we're going to start working on the water," he said. "Currently, we only make repairs. Now we're going to do replacements. ... We have an opportunity now to fix the problems we've had for decades, so we won't have problems in the future."

Officials and residents discussed implementing a property tax for the past few months. Kelly noted the council also held a town hall meeting about a month ago, where a public vote on the tax was taken.

Of the 79 residents who attended, 78 were in favor of it.

"(Residents) did not want Parker to not stay Parker," Kelly said. "If we don't take care of our own infrastructure, there could potentially come a time when we would have been absorbed into another city, and (almost) everybody ... likes Parker the way it is and wants Parker to stay a city of its own.

"The way to do that is manage it properly, spend accordingly and only tax when necessary."

