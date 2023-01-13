ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie man arrested after woman's fatal overdose

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of providing a local woman with the fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose.

Erick Eugene Smith, 44, was arrested late Thursday on a preliminary count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

According to court documents, Smith told Jami Brown, a Muncie police investigator, that a woman he shared his South Mound Street home with had been battling cancer, and that he had bought fentanyl — a synthetic opioid similar to morphine but much more powerful — in a bid to help reduce her pain.

Smith said he had purchased the fentanyl for $25 from "a friend," who he declined to identify by name.

The Muncie man said he had added water to the fentanyl and "cooked" it before loading the substance into a syringe. He said the woman injected the drug herself, and spoke to him for several minutes. He later left the room, Smith said, and when he returned, the woman had stopped breathing.

He attempted CPR and then called 911 dispatchers. Emergency responders from the Muncie Fire Department determined the woman had died.

Smith was being held in the Delaware County jail under a $50,000 bond. Court records reflect he has no prior felony convictions.

Offiicials with the Indiana Department of Child Services placed a child at Smith's home in the care of a relative.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

