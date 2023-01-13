ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Milwaukee County looks to erase $153M of medical debt

Milwaukee County, Wis., is looking to partner with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt to eliminate $153 million in medical debt held by 67,000 residents, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Jan. 17. Milwaukee County's American Rescue Plan Act Task Force is taking up a resolution to designate $1.6 million in American Rescue...
beckershospitalreview.com

The case against mandatory nurse staffing ratios

Washington state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would limit the number of patients a nurse can legally care for in hospitals, reigniting a long-standing debate over the benefits and consequences of mandated staffing ratios. California became the first state to legally mandate minimum nurse staffing ratios in 1999, according...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS takes steps to improve nursing home safety, transparency

The Biden-Harris administration and CMS are enacting new rules aimed at reducing the inappropriate use of antipsychotic medications and increasing transparency about nursing home citations to families. Beginning in January, CMS will conduct targeted, off-site audits to determine whether nursing homes are accurately assessing and coding individuals with schizophrenia diagnosis,...
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds warn against 2 ransomware groups targeting healthcare

The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center issued a brief Jan. 12 warning the healthcare sector about the tactics and exploitation techniques used by Royal ransomware and BlackCat ransomware, two ransomware groups that have been aggressively targeting the U.S. healthcare sector. Seven things to know about the ransomware groups, according to...
beckershospitalreview.com

13 hospitals join Northwell's gun safety initiative

13 hospitals and health systems across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have joined a public awareness campaign led by New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health centered around gun safety. The campaign, "It Doesn't Kill to Ask," aims to reduce deaths caused by guns among children by encouraging parents to ask...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent moves from The Joint Commission

The Joint Commission has undergone a sweeping overhaul of quality metrics, named new members to its board of commissioners and announced several other moves over the last several weeks. Six updates Becker's has covered since Nov. 28:. 1. The patient safety organization has elevated health equity from a leadership standard...
beckershospitalreview.com

13 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 11:. 1. Steve Gordon left retirement to serve as interim CEO for Valley Regional Hosptial in Claremont, N.H. 2. Michelle Krause, MD, was named CEO of Little Rock, Ark.-based UAMS Medical Center and senior vice...
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals among Healthgrades' best for at least 15 years

Healthgrades' 2023 list of America's Best Hospitals includes 10 that have earned the recognition for at least 15 years straight. The full list recognizes America's 250 best hospitals, which represent the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation. Healthgrades used 2019-21 Medicare data to evaluate the performance of nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals in the treatment of 31 of the most common conditions and procedures, including heart attack, pneumonia and sepsis. For more information on the methodology, click here.
IOWA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

New York healthcare worker vaccine mandate 'null, void,' judge rules

A state Supreme Court judge has struck down New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, ABC affiliate WKBW reported Jan. 16. The decision came Jan. 13, more than a year after the requirement was enacted in 2021. Judge Gerard Neri wrote in his ruling that Gov. Kathy Hochul and...
NEW YORK STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Arkansas health system names April Kranz chief nursing officer

April Kranz, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System, Arkansas Money & Politics reported Jan. 17. Ms. Kranz stepped into her role Dec. 27. Previously, she worked at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind.
CONWAY, AR
beckershospitalreview.com

Washington's nurse ratios bill gets first hearing

Washington's Senate Committee on Labor and Commerce held a public hearing on Jan. 17 for a bill that would create minimum staffing standards across the state's hospitals. Senate Bill 5236 has garnered strong support from nurses and opposition from the Washington State Hospital Association. The bill itself does not set...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Missouri nursing home workers strike over claims of unequal pay, bed bugs

Employees at St. Louis-based Hillside Manor Healthcare and Rehab Center started striking Jan. 16 over alleged unequal pay, union-busting tactics and a bed bug infestation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Jan. 16. Hillside Manor, which is owned by Lakewood, N.J.-based Luxor Healthcare, has also allegedly been overrun with mice and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

New Hampshire hospital taps 3rd interim CEO from retirement

Claremont, N.H.-based Valley Regional Hospital has named Steve Gordon interim CEO. He exited retirement to take the job, Valley News reported Jan. 13. Mr. Gordon has led a 45-year career in healthcare. He retired in April after 11 years as CEO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital. A string of interim...
CLAREMONT, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

California HCA hospital eyes expansion

San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital is looking to add 146 beds to its campus, the East Bay Times reported Jan. 17. When finished with the expansion, the hospital campus would be 1.37 million square feet, compared to its current 450,700 square feet. The hospital, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is planning the expansion so it can meet seismic safety requirements.
SAN JOSE, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

West Virginia nursing organization names chief nursing officer as president

Jennifer Nestor, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Kingwood, W.Va.-based Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, was appointed president-elect of the West Virginia Organization of Nursing Leadership. The WVONL advocates for the nursing profession and the future of healthcare to advance nursing practice and patient care, promote nursing leadership excellence and...
KINGWOOD, WV
beckershospitalreview.com

Unauthorized party removes files containing patient info from California hospital

An unauthorized party has removed files containing patients' personal information from Hayward, Calif.-based St. Rose Hospital, JDSupra reported Jan. 13. On Nov. 29, the hospital detected suspicious activity within its computer network and launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation confirmed that an unauthorized party was able to access...
HAYWARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy