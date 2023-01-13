Kansas football’s left tackle invited to NFL Draft Combine; Lonnie Phelps to Senior Bowl

It’s been quite an eventful week for Kansas football.

KU offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine on Friday.

Bostick has had an impressive six years with the Jayhawks. The redshirt senior made All-Big 12 honorable mention for the 2022 season and has garnered recognition on multiple All-Big 12 academic teams during his time in Lawrence.

Perhaps most impressive to NFL scouts, Bostick led a KU offensive line that surrendered just 12 sacks all season long, ranking seventh in the nation in that category.

According to many online outlets, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Bostick, who hails from Barnwell, S.C., projects to be picked in the fifth or sixth round.

Bostick’s potential replacement may be headed to campus in former Wisconsin Badgers tackle Logan Brown. Brown verbally committed to the Jayhawks in October , but verbal commitments are not binding and can be fluid until a player actually arrives on campus.

The Bostick news wasn’t the only KU football headline this week. Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl on Thursday.

The one-time Miami (Ohio) transfer led the Jayhawks with seven sacks this past season. He also racked up 57 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six QB hurries and a forced fumble. He declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.