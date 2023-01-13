ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Inmate dies after attack at Kern Valley State Prison

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBewf_0kE6wlEV00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died Thursday following an attack by three others in custody, according to prison officials.

Guards quickly disrupted the 6:30 p.m. assault of Louis J. Bachicha in a prison dayroom, according to a release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bachicha, 34, was taken to the prison’s triage area and pronounced deadly about 30 minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvRp9_0kE6wlEV00
Victor Madero, photo courtesy CDCR

Officials have identified his assailants as Victor Madero, 45, Ricardo Nava, 35, and Edgar A. Castillo, 35. Two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered, the release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5hrE_0kE6wlEV00
Ricardo Nava, photo courtesy CDCR

Bachicha and the suspects were admitted to CDCR from Los Angeles County, officials said.

Madero was admitted in 2010, to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder, among other offenses. Nava was admitted Aug. 4, 2011, to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, and he picked up another conviction while in prison for manufacturing a deadly weapon, according to CDCR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhPRQ_0kE6wlEV00
Edgar Castillo, photo courtesy CDCR

Castillo arrived in 2009 to serve life with the possibility of parole for carjacking and robbery while armed with a gun, according to the release.

And Bachicha was serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, officials said. He was a gang member.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 61

Jesserides
4d ago

They all gang members, lock them up throw away the key, Aperently they like men and being in a cage, or they would not keep going in.

Reply(7)
11
GoodOldDays
4d ago

Weird and scary looking, hope they lost the POSSIBLE PAROLE after what they just did.

Reply(4)
16
Oldtimer_2
4d ago

Look like a bunch of nice guys just starting to get their lives together 🤣 .

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Correctional officer prompts standoff at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield gang member sentenced to 3 years, 10 months in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield East Side Crips member was sentenced Tuesday to three years and ten months in prison for possession of a firearm while being a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Duwayne Payton, 26 of Bakersfield is a documented and active member of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Man convicted of 2006 murder to return for possible resentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in a 2006 shooting in south Bakersfield will return to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Johnte Devon Allen, 34, was previously denied a hearing by a Superior Court judge who found Allen, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Shafter man arrested on suspicion of having firearm, ammunition

A Shafter man was arrested on suspicion of having a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver believed to be intoxicated. Sheriff’s deputies in Wasco stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Poso and F streets in Wasco and...
SHAFTER, CA
YAHOO!

New details released on Goshen massacre that left mother, infant and 4 others dead

A day after six people were gunned down in rural Tulare County new details were released that shed light on the Goshen "massacre." At a Tuesday press conference, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said that detectives are investigating several leads, but are choosing to keep certain details from the public to protect the investigation. A $10,000 reward is being offered for clues that lead to the capture of people responsible for Monday's shooting. The reward is expected to rise.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen. Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, […]
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'

A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
WASCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Six People—Including a 6-Month-Old—Killed in California ‘Massacre’

Six people were killed early Sunday at a home in Tulare County, California, in what authorities described as an “early morning massacre.” According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in Goshen, California after hearing reports of an active shooter. Once they arrived, they found two people dead outside the home, one in the doorway to the home, and another three inside. Two of the victims included a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby. Both were shot in the head, police said. There are believed to be two suspects and the shooting may have stemmed from gang activity, as police carried out a narcotics search warrant at the home two weeks prior. “We do have family that has been escorted from the scene, we do have survivors,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said, though police were investigating how they survived.Read it at CNN
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution. Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern probation is hiring for Youth Services Officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Probation Department is currently looking to hire a new Youth Services Officer. According to the KCPD, Youth Services Officers are responsible for the supervision, rehabilitation, and welfare of youth in a few distinct Kern County Probation facilities. Applicants are required to complete 60 semester units or 90 quarter […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police search for 76-year-old man last heard from on Jan. 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 76-year-old man who has not been heard from for nearly a week. The Bakersfield Police Department said they are searching for Ronald Perry, 76. According to police he has not been heard from since Jan. 11 and was believed to be in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash

Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
FELLOWS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man in prison for 41 years, whose murder conviction was overturned, says he wasn't there during killing

After spending the majority of his life in prison, Cedric Struggs dreams of walking down Bakersfield’s grocery store aisles filled with every imaginable product wrapped in tempting packaging designed to grab customers’ attention. It’s no surprise the man previously convicted of murder mentioned grocery shopping in the same...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy