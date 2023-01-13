Read full article on original website
The City of Scranton announces Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
WOLF
ICE4U2C Sculpture Display
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Palermo Heart to Heart and SAFE Incorporated is hosting the "Ice 4 U 2 C" charity event in Hazleton. The event features 21-time world champions Steve Brice, and 10-time world champion Heather Brice, competing against each other in an ice sculpture competition-- all while supporting children in treatment.
WOLF
Wheel restaurant giving Pottsville " a taste of something new"
Pottsville, Schuylkill County(WOLF) — Wheel in Pottsville is switching up the restaurant from a build your own grilled cheese’s to tacos, tapas, and tequila concept. From inspiration from around the world being implemented within the menu, this unique experience will give Schuylkill County residents a taste of something new to the area.
WOLF
Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco
RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Two brothers accused of aggravated assault in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault after a brutal attack left one man in critical condition. According to an affidavit from the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, January 13, around 12:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Thirsty Elephant, a bar located at 932 Wyoming Avenue, in Scranton, for […]
WOLF
Columbia Street Arch Bridge expected to be completed in July of 2024
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County (WOLF) — With an $3 million project, the Columbia Street Arch Bridge in Schuylkill Haven is being replaced. The old bridge is a significant project as it was over 100-year-old bridge. PennDOT tells us they tried to minimize the amount of traffic delays even with...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Berks man incarcerated at SCI Dallas found dead in cell
Kevin Ransom, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Dallas (Luzerne County), reported that inmate Matthew Boyer, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:52 p.m. on January 13, 2023. In a press release, Ransom said Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures. Boyer was pronounced deceased at...
WOLF
Wildlife center rebuilding after devastating fire killing 41 animals
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County — Over a month ago, a fire destroyed Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County killing 41 animals. With help from the community, they are rebuilding to come back stronger. After a devastating fire on December 5th killed all animals living within Red Creek Wildlife...
1 hurt in accident at Camelback Ski Resort
One person was injured Sunday in an accident at Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County, according to a published report and a resort spokeswoman. WFMZ-69 News is reporting a 25-year-old person after a “skiing accident” was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was then reported as “unconscious and bleeding from the head,” according to the report.
Machete-Wielding Driver Arrested In Poconos: Report
A furious driver in Monroe County leapt from his car, brandished a machete, and threatened to kill people along Route 940 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to a report by WFMZ. Pocono Mountain Regional police were called to the Mcdonald's in Mount Pocono at around 10 a.m. where two drivers had re…
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
WOLF
Fatal house fire in Coolbaugh Township
COOLBAUGH TWP, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man was found dead on the floor of a burning home in Monroe County over the weekend. Officials say crews were called to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township around 10:30 Saturday night for a reported house fire.
WOLF
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
Sayre man arrested after Adult Bookstore incident
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week. According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022. According to the initial report, Rice engaged […]
Car rolls over in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a scary scene in Lackawanna County. A car rolled over at the intersection of Boulevard Ave and Maple Street in Dickson City Thursday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured after the crash. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
