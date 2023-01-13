ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

The City of Scranton announces Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

ICE4U2C Sculpture Display

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Palermo Heart to Heart and SAFE Incorporated is hosting the "Ice 4 U 2 C" charity event in Hazleton. The event features 21-time world champions Steve Brice, and 10-time world champion Heather Brice, competing against each other in an ice sculpture competition-- all while supporting children in treatment.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Wheel restaurant giving Pottsville " a taste of something new"

Pottsville, Schuylkill County(WOLF) — Wheel in Pottsville is switching up the restaurant from a build your own grilled cheese’s to tacos, tapas, and tequila concept. From inspiration from around the world being implemented within the menu, this unique experience will give Schuylkill County residents a taste of something new to the area.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco

RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two brothers accused of aggravated assault in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault after a brutal attack left one man in critical condition. According to an affidavit from the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, January 13, around 12:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Thirsty Elephant, a bar located at 932 Wyoming Avenue, in Scranton, for […]
SCRANTON, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks man incarcerated at SCI Dallas found dead in cell

Kevin Ransom, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Dallas (Luzerne County), reported that inmate Matthew Boyer, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:52 p.m. on January 13, 2023. In a press release, Ransom said Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures. Boyer was pronounced deceased at...
DALLAS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 hurt in accident at Camelback Ski Resort

One person was injured Sunday in an accident at Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County, according to a published report and a resort spokeswoman. WFMZ-69 News is reporting a 25-year-old person after a “skiing accident” was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was then reported as “unconscious and bleeding from the head,” according to the report.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Machete-Wielding Driver Arrested In Poconos: Report

A furious driver in Monroe County leapt from his car, brandished a machete, and threatened to kill people along Route 940 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to a report by WFMZ. Pocono Mountain Regional police were called to the Mcdonald's in Mount Pocono at around 10 a.m. where two drivers had re…
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
WOLF

Fatal house fire in Coolbaugh Township

COOLBAUGH TWP, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man was found dead on the floor of a burning home in Monroe County over the weekend. Officials say crews were called to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township around 10:30 Saturday night for a reported house fire.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Sayre man arrested after Adult Bookstore incident

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week. According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022. According to the initial report, Rice engaged […]
SAYRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Car rolls over in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a scary scene in Lackawanna County. A car rolled over at the intersection of Boulevard Ave and Maple Street in Dickson City Thursday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured after the crash. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy