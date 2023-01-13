One person was injured Sunday in an accident at Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County, according to a published report and a resort spokeswoman. WFMZ-69 News is reporting a 25-year-old person after a “skiing accident” was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was then reported as “unconscious and bleeding from the head,” according to the report.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO