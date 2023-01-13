Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in...
starvedrock.media
Concerned Community Members Meet on Carus Incident
Last week's explosive fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle prompted a Monday-afternoon gathering of concerned citizens. A group of about a half-dozen people gathered at Sanctuary in downtown La Salle, ostensibly to start organizing a community response to what they're calling the Carus Chemical Disaster. It comes down to...
starvedrock.media
Carus thanks area first responders
Carus in Peru took time to thank first responders and area fire departments for keeping the community safe after the January 11th fire at their manufacturing facility in LaSalle. LaSalle Fire and Police and Peru Fire and Police were among the first on the scene. Even federal crews like Homeland...
starvedrock.media
New Trial Date In Fatal La Salle Hit And Run Case
A potential jury trial for the man accused in a fatal hit and run in La Salle has been set for late February. Twenty-seven-year-old Gabriel Benitez of Streator was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning. He was given a trial date of February 27th. Benitez is accused of hitting...
starvedrock.media
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 800 block of North 80th Street, where they found an 18-year-old man shot dead. No other information was available Sunday morning.
starvedrock.media
Stage 212's Barefoot in the Park auditions
Auditions for Stage 212's Spring production “Barefoot in the Park” are happening Friday January 27th at 7:00pm and Saturday January 28th at 2:00pm at the theater, 700 First Street in LaSalle. Neil Simon's perennially engaging, hit romantic comedy never gets old. It's the story of Paul and Corie...
Comments / 0