FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, squad stolen; man pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - The man charged with shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 17 to several charges – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Jetrin Rodthong, 23, also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering...
CBS 58
Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 39th and North. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
Man found guilty of 3 Milwaukee bank robberies by federal jury
A Milwaukee man was found guilty by a federal jury last week for several crimes, including three bank robberies.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 18-year-old killed in crash near Sherman and Villard; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to police, it happened around 11:43 a.m. Officials say a driver was speeding when they collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police pursuit, standoff ends with arrest of 40-year-old man
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 40-year-old Kenosha man was arrested Monday after a brief police pursuit and standoff. According to the Kenosha Police Department (KPD), officers attempted to pull over a man wanted for felony domestic violence charges around 4:30 pm Police say the man fled and a pursuit began. However, the pursuit quickly ended after officers learned there was a child in the car.
In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder. Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.
wlip.com
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
spectrumnews1.com
2 Racine officers shot after incident
RACINE, Wis. — Two officers were shot following a domestic incident in Racine Tuesday night, according to Racine Police. Officials said at around 10:46 p.m. they responded to reports that a firearm had been discharged around the 2900 block of Gillen St. When they arrived on the scene, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County fatal police shooting, Racine County chase
Law enforcement shot a driver after a pursuit that began in Racine County ended in a crash in Kenosha County Monday night. The driver died at the hospital.
CBS 58
20-year-old Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects following a fatal shooting Monday, Jan. 16. Authorities say it happened around 4:48 p.m. near 49th and Capitol Drive. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained gunshot wounds and arrived at a local hospital where he later died of his...
CBS 58
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
Man shot and killed by Kenosha sheriff officer following police chase
Police officers fatally shot someone following a pursuit that ended in Kenosha County. The Sheriff’s Office said the person pointed a gun at multiple officers near the Great Lakes Dragaway and refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot.
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha County leaves one suspect dead
TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation issued a release on Tuesday morning to confirm that the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in the Town of Paris on Monday, Jan. 16 did not survive their injuries. A vehicle pursuit began...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man arrested after K9 detects drugs in vehicle during traffic stop in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois man on parole was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities in Kenosha County located an abundance of drugs during a traffic stop. According to a release, on January 15, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner Riv conducted a traffic stop in the 12200 block of I-94.
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
Milwaukee man dies after being shot near 49th and Capitol
A Milwaukee man is dead after he was shot near 49th and Capitol on Monday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:45 p.m.
