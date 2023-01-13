ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Jeff Bower
4d ago

I think this is a crok. The price is high but I do not see any shortage. Every grocery store I go into has plenty of eggs.

Teressa P.

Avian Flu and Inflation are Driving High Egg Prices

It’s time for an alternative egg plan (#AEP) The bird flu is driving high egg prices across the country. In November 2022 I wrote a story about needing an “alternative protein plan (APP)” for Thanksgiving due to the bird flu, but we may need to make an alternative egg plan (AEP). Most of America escaped the looming turkey shortage of Thanksgiving 2022, but I started seeing chicken and egg prices increase during the holiday season. I watched eggs go from $1.40 to $4–6 per dozen in various grocery stores from Aldi (which normally has the lowest egg prices) to Shoprite, Trader Joes, and of course Whole Foods. Reports are predicting that the prices are going to stay high for a while due to inflation and other factors.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gregory Vellner

Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Deseret News

Why are eggs so expensive?

Inflation 2023: Why are eggs so expensive? Why are eggs so expensive 2023? Is there an egg shortage? Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are brown eggs more expensive than white eggs? Why are white eggs cheaper than brown eggs? What’s the difference between brown eggs and white eggs?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Pennsylvania Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. In Columbia County, there’s a nearly abandoned ghost town named Centralia that is often considered one of the creepiest places in the country. From 1981 to 2020, Centralia's population has decreased from over 1,000 people to just 5 and its mine fire has been burning underground ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
Kendra M.

An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.

