It’s time for an alternative egg plan (#AEP) The bird flu is driving high egg prices across the country. In November 2022 I wrote a story about needing an “alternative protein plan (APP)” for Thanksgiving due to the bird flu, but we may need to make an alternative egg plan (AEP). Most of America escaped the looming turkey shortage of Thanksgiving 2022, but I started seeing chicken and egg prices increase during the holiday season. I watched eggs go from $1.40 to $4–6 per dozen in various grocery stores from Aldi (which normally has the lowest egg prices) to Shoprite, Trader Joes, and of course Whole Foods. Reports are predicting that the prices are going to stay high for a while due to inflation and other factors.

2 DAYS AGO