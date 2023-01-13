Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know

Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
3 CFO rules for a modern provider pay program
Provider shortages and shifting priorities among the workforce are changing what a sustainable modern compensation program looks like. Despite the uncertainty built into those trends, CFOs can adopt a set of three guidelines to determine how and when to adjust their compensation programs, according to VMG Health physician compensation strategy consultant Anthony Domanico. Together, they're known as the "1-3-5 Rule," which refers to how many years an organization should wait before making certain kinds of compensation program updates.
beckershospitalreview.com
14 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past two months and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Oklahoma City-based Integris Health is eliminating 200 jobs to...
beckershospitalreview.com
The 'traditional myth' complicating the rural emergency hospital designation
The new rural emergency hospital designation went into effect Jan. 1, but some critics argue the program is based on a longstanding misconception about rural healthcare, The Washington Post reported Jan. 17. Harold Miller, president and CEO of the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, referenced what he called...
beckershospitalreview.com
20 hospitals looking for CFOs
Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. Here are 20 recently-posted hospital CFO openings, by state:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Alabama. Whitfield Regional Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc lays off 6% of non-clinician staff
Virtual care company Teladoc is laying off 6 percent of its staff, or 300 positions, in its non-clinician workforce, MarketWatch reported Jan. 18. CEO Jason Gorevic told employees in a letter that the cuts would target redundant roles as part of a plan to support Teladoc’s path toward profitability, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
'CEO pessimism' at a decade high: report
About 73 percent of CEOs believe economic growth will decline over the next year, the most pessimistic outlook since PwC began asking the question as part of its annual CEO survey 12 years ago. When this question was asked in the 2021 and 2022 surveys, more than three-quarters of CEOs...
beckershospitalreview.com
Financial experts still expect recession this year despite easing inflation
Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark borrowing rate seven times, and despite signs of inflation beginning to moderate, more rate increases are likely on the horizon, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Jan. 12. Economists are expecting those rising interest rates to push the U.S. into...
beckershospitalreview.com
The case against mandatory nurse staffing ratios
Washington state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would limit the number of patients a nurse can legally care for in hospitals, reigniting a long-standing debate over the benefits and consequences of mandated staffing ratios. California became the first state to legally mandate minimum nurse staffing ratios in 1999, according...
beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: 2023 is here. Where are we with patient experience?
As 2023 begins and we reflect on yet another challenging year for patient experience work, the pandemic's lingering effects continue to reverberate in our organizations. What have we accomplished during the year, and what has been learned about the work needed to restore the experience?. At NewYork-Presbyterian, we were successful...
beckershospitalreview.com
Feds warn against 2 ransomware groups targeting healthcare
The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center issued a brief Jan. 12 warning the healthcare sector about the tactics and exploitation techniques used by Royal ransomware and BlackCat ransomware, two ransomware groups that have been aggressively targeting the U.S. healthcare sector. Seven things to know about the ransomware groups, according to...
beckershospitalreview.com
47% of physicians are 55 or older: 8 things to know about the physician workforce
Of active physicians in the U.S. in 2021, 46.7 percent were 55 or older, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges' "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau, and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, the AAMC report covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians in training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
'It's becoming so difficult:' Community hospitals will flock to health systems, says Vandalia Health CEO
David Ramsey, president and CEO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health, expects healthcare cost pressures to force more community hospitals to join larger health systems, MetroNews reported Jan. 16. "The cost of doing business, the cost of the computer systems to operate a physician practice, the cost of the insurance to...
beckershospitalreview.com
What rising tensions mean for hospital workers in 2023
Hospital and union labor disputes have intensified in recent months as workers call on hospitals to improve staffing levels and provide competitive pay and other benefits. Take the recent strike by about 7,000 New York City nurses, for example. Members of the New York State Nurses Association went on strike...
beckershospitalreview.com
AI for workforce shortages, digital upskilling: 10 health tech trends for '23, per Philips
How can healthcare technology relieve staffing shortages, busy workflows and economic strains? Here 10 health tech trends Philips Healthcare says can meet those and other industry challenges in 2023. 1. Addressing workforce shortages with workflow automation and artificial intelligence. 2. Digital upskilling through continuous training and education. 3. Enabling remote...
beckershospitalreview.com
The patient payment experience: Why Banner Health and Edward-Elmurst have elevated it to top priority and steps they are taking to improve it
The patient payment experience is an inseparable part of the overall patient experience. Yet, amid the fragmentation of payers, providers and technology vendors, some healthcare organizations are just now understanding its far-reaching implications. Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke with Jim Economou, system director of patient access and pre-service center at...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pregnant people with COVID-19 face higher death risk, large study finds
An international analysis found pregnant people with COVID-19 have a seven times higher risk of dying and greater risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit, needing a ventilator or developing pneumonia, The Washington Post reported Jan. 16. The meta-analysis, published in BMJ Global Health, followed more than 13,000...
beckershospitalreview.com
Prospect Medical, Signify Health partner on population health
Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings is partnering with in-home and value-based care company Signify Health on a population health initiative. Prospect Medical, which has 16 hospitals across four states, will join a Signify-enabled, data analytics-powered ACO to coordinate care for its fee-for-service Medicare patients in Connecticut. "Through our work together,...
beckershospitalreview.com
RCM company Wakefield partners with Healthcare Receivables Group
Revenue cycle management company Wakefield is partnering with Healthcare Receivables Group. Healthcare Receivables Group — formerly Receivables Management Bureau — provides management services for healthcare providers, including liquidation of accounts receivable, according to a Jan. 17 Wakefield news release. Neil Koonce, president of Healthcare Receivables Group, said in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Proportion of Americans delaying medical care over cost hits a high: Gallup
Thirty-eight percent of Americans said they put off medical treatment in 2022 because of the cost, according to a Gallup poll published Jan. 17. This marks a 12 percentage point increase from those who said the same a year earlier, and the highest since Gallup began tracking the question in 2001.
beckershospitalreview.com
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital workers stage walkout
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital employees, who are members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, staged a walkout Jan. 17 outside the Boston-based facility, according to hospital and union statements shared with Becker's. The union represents more than 500 workers at Faulkner Hospital, including personal care attendants, unit service techs,...
Comments / 0