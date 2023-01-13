ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Who steps up if Auburn basketball's Chris Moore can't play against Mississippi State?

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
AUBURN — Junior forward Chris Moore injured his shoulder in the first half of Auburn basketball's win over Ole Miss on Tuesday. He left the court 2:26 into the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly thereafter.

Coach Bruce Pearl said postgame that Moore "obviously had his shoulder separated" and would get an MRI on Wednesday that would reveal more. Pearl gave further updates during a news conference Friday.

"Chris Moore has not practiced with us," Pearl said. "I don't anticipate him practicing today, but we'll have to see."

Moore, who has started every game for Auburn this season, is averaging 6 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest on 53.2% shooting from the field and has a 50% mark from 3-point range. He plays an average of 17.5 minutes per game.

"(If Moore can't play) it'll be next man up," Pearl said. "Certainly, Chris has been a huge part of our team, our chemistry. He's a loud voice and a physical presence. It'll be next man up."

Pearl may be forced to lean on senior wing Allen Flanigan, who logged 34 minutes in Auburn's win over Ole Miss, dropping 15 points, five rebounds and two assists along the way.

It was the latest showing in a string of good performances for Flanigan, who has scored at least 10 points in his last three games. He's shooting 51.6% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the 3-point arc during that stretch. He's also averaging 5.3 rebounds per game and has turned it over just twice in 85 total minutes.

Flanigan said Friday he's prepared to play big minutes if needed.

“Al has put the time in, he’s put the work in," Pearl said. "He’s been grinding over a period of the last several months, and you just haven’t seen as much reward for all that work, but you saw it the last couple of games. It’s been wonderful to see.

"Not only has he shot the ball well, but he’s been our leading defensive rebounder. He’s playing all those minutes without turning the ball over, which is important. He’s just doing all the right things, and as a result he’s playing well.”

Senior Lior Berman could also see some action. He's appeared in seven games this season and played three minutes against the Rebels.

Auburn (13-3, 2-1 SEC) welcomes Mississippi State (12-4, 1-3) to Neville Arena on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

