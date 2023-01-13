Mercedes Mone cast in 'The Collective' action-thriller film

The former Sasha Banks has booked a new acting role.

NJPW

The former Sasha Banks has booked a new acting role.

It was announced via Deadline today that Mercedes Mone (real name Mercedes Varnado) has a role in the upcoming action-thriller film "The Collective." The movie has already wrapped filming.

"The Collective" is a movie from Yale Entertainment. Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, Don Johnson, and Paul Ben-Victor are also part of the cast.

Deadline wrote about the film:

In the recently-wrapped film from director Tom DeNucci, a group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin, Sam Alexander (Till). What he lacks in experience he makes up for in savvy, grit, and a keen ability to improvise in the most dangerous situations. He is aided on his journey by Hugo (Gibson) and Liam (Johnson), former CIA operatives turned rogue vigilantes. They face off against Daisy (Rose), the cunning general manager of this evil, clandestine organization. Sam must prove to himself, Liam and Hugo that he’s Collective material on this life-or-death, take-no-prisoners mission. Ben-Victor will play Miro Lindell, who serves as auctioneer to a seedy underground cabal of billionaires bidding on human lives. Watching his back at all times is the blade wielding company pit-bull and chief of security, Nikita (Varnado).

Mone has previously appeared in two episodes of "The Mandalorian," playing the character Koska Reeves in the Star Wars series. She's represented by Sugar23, Buchwald, and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

Nearly eight months after walking out of WWE, Mone returned to pro wrestling when she appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this month. Mone will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley on Saturday, February 18. The show is taking place at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California and will be available as a live Fite TV pay-per-view with English commentary.