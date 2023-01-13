Behind the Scenes of SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video: The ‘Perfect Storm’ That Brought Tarantino’s Films Back to Life

Read full article on original website
Related
Alicia Silverstone Reenacts Iconic Fred Segal ‘Clueless’ Scene In Her Own Closet 28 Years Later: Watch
Alicia Silverstone went back to her roots when she posted a new video of herself channeling her iconic character Cher from the movie Clueless. The 46-year-old posted a hilarious video of her recreating the Fred Segal scene while surrounded by all of her clothes in her closet. Alicia channeled the...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
SFGate
Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, Effie T. Brown and Debra Martin Chase Named Special Honorees at 2023 Black Reel Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
The Black Reel Awards — also known as “The Bolts” — are an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) recognizing the “excellence of African Americans and the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora in the global film industry.” The 23rd annual ceremony, presented in partnership with idobi Radio, will take place on Feb. 6, 2023.
Comments / 0