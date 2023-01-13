ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wwnytv.com

Snow continues today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Port Henry woman jailed for wine bottle attack

PORT HENRY | Authorities said an early morning assault has left a Port Henry woman jailed and facing charges. On Jan. 14, New York State Police troopers arrested Jeannette L. Elliot, 31, for second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a woman in connection with a domestic dispute on Prospect Avenue.
PORT HENRY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF

ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero

SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Tracy Road at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Dylan Pilcher, 31, of North Hero, was traveling west on U.S. Route...
SOUTH HERO, VT
mynbc5.com

Twelve people charged in cocaine bust in Malone

MALONE, N.Y. — Ten Malone residents and two others were charged with the sale and possession of controlled substances in a six-month-long investigation into cocaine dealing, according to Malone Police. The department said the following people were charged:. Stephanie LaFlamme, 38, of Malone. Jasmine Davis, 29, of Malone. Shantelle...
MALONE, NY
mynbc5.com

Police: Man kicks and bites troopers while under the influence

WILLISTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say things took a turn when they were notified that a car was stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 Southbound in Williston on Thursday. Initially, they were told it appeared the driver was experiencing a medical event. When troopers arrived on...
WILLISTON, VT
NECN

Police Investigating Untimely Death in Vermont

Police are investigating an untimely death that occurred on Sunday morning in Burlington, Vermont. WPTZ-TV reports that police responded to an apartment building on Riverside Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday and found 42-year-old Amber Monty dead. Police said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the death might be suspicious.
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh woman jailed as a felony fugitive

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman was remanded to Clinton County Jail as a fugitive of justice from New Jersey. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Dresser Jan. 10 on an active warrant issued by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office after she fled the state where she faces a felony drug-possession charge.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity. Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen. This afternoon, they said 37-year-old Mary Marcelino was cited for drug...
COLCHESTER, VT

