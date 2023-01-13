Read full article on original website
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
wwnytv.com
Snow continues today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
SP: Ticonderoga woman charged with menacing, assault
A Ticonderoga woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly forcing her way into a house, assaulting someone, and using a knife to stab a bathroom door after the victim locked themselves inside. Sadie Thompson, 24, faces a slew of charges.
suncommunitynews.com
Port Henry woman jailed for wine bottle attack
PORT HENRY | Authorities said an early morning assault has left a Port Henry woman jailed and facing charges. On Jan. 14, New York State Police troopers arrested Jeannette L. Elliot, 31, for second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a woman in connection with a domestic dispute on Prospect Avenue.
newportdispatch.com
Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF
ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Two arrested for alleged South Burlington truck theft
Police say the two suspects have had over 300 police encounters.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero
SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Tracy Road at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Dylan Pilcher, 31, of North Hero, was traveling west on U.S. Route...
mynbc5.com
Twelve people charged in cocaine bust in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. — Ten Malone residents and two others were charged with the sale and possession of controlled substances in a six-month-long investigation into cocaine dealing, according to Malone Police. The department said the following people were charged:. Stephanie LaFlamme, 38, of Malone. Jasmine Davis, 29, of Malone. Shantelle...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man kicks and bites troopers while under the influence
WILLISTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say things took a turn when they were notified that a car was stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 Southbound in Williston on Thursday. Initially, they were told it appeared the driver was experiencing a medical event. When troopers arrived on...
Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case
Federal prosecutors allege an effort to control the drug trade in the Swanton area led to the death of a man accused of being a rival drug dealer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case.
NECN
Police Investigating Untimely Death in Vermont
Police are investigating an untimely death that occurred on Sunday morning in Burlington, Vermont. WPTZ-TV reports that police responded to an apartment building on Riverside Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday and found 42-year-old Amber Monty dead. Police said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the death might be suspicious.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman jailed as a felony fugitive
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman was remanded to Clinton County Jail as a fugitive of justice from New Jersey. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Dresser Jan. 10 on an active warrant issued by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office after she fled the state where she faces a felony drug-possession charge.
WCAX
Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity. Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen. This afternoon, they said 37-year-old Mary Marcelino was cited for drug...
Colchester man charged in robbery, death of rival drug dealer
Dominique Troupe was arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Burlington.
