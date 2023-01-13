ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WCNC

The Anne Springs Close Greenway Wedding Show is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues. No tickets or advance registration are required, and doors to the romantic Dairy Barn open at 10am. Meet local wedding and event vendors, sample passed hors...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Cabarrus Commissioners Notebook - January 2023

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park project is moving along in the design process. During the January Board of Commissioners Work Session, Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer shared renderings of possibilities for the multipurpose facility. He told commissioners that design development is complete. The next stage will involve the creation of construction documents, which include details about structural and mechanical systems, building materials and other components.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Fyre Fest-type event in Mooresville was a scam: Sheriff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – , the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Detectives began investigating a tip regarding a victim scammed out of a charitable donation. Troutman resident Tammy Domenick, 53, was identified as the suspect. During an interview with Domenick, she said she would identify herself as a marketing professional from the New […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Construction begins on long-awaited Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and "The Pearl" Innovation District is underway, after breaking ground Tuesday. Almost two years after its initial announcement, the first shovels of dirt were turned Tuesday at a ceremony near the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, commemorating the groundbreaking.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

'We just want to continue operating' | Mooresville town board denies Josh's Farmers Market appeal to temporarily stay

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A months-long battle deciding the fate of Josh's Farmers Market in Mooresville is one step closer to closure. On Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment heard closing arguments and the majority on the Board of Adjustment voted against the decision that would allow Josh's Farmers Market to stay at its temporary location at the Lowe's YMCA on Joe Knox Ave despite the town ordinance.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC

Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
CHARLESTON, SC
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024

Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries plan to issue 20K refurbished laptops

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Funded through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), each laptop is free and includes preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up. For the latest...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Church opens up coworking spaces to community

Pastor Chris Brown of Doxa Deo Church in Matthews is doing a little something different with his campus during the week. He's renting coworking spaces to utilize the church when services aren't in session. "We had a passion to integrate with our community and to love our community well," Brown...
MATTHEWS, NC
WXII 12

Police presence at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WCNC

Man dies in Belmont industrial accident

BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Montgomery County student dies at 17

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte local news

