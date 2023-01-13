Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
WCNC
The Anne Springs Close Greenway Wedding Show is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues. No tickets or advance registration are required, and doors to the romantic Dairy Barn open at 10am. Meet local wedding and event vendors, sample passed hors...
WBTV
Cabarrus Commissioners Notebook - January 2023
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park project is moving along in the design process. During the January Board of Commissioners Work Session, Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer shared renderings of possibilities for the multipurpose facility. He told commissioners that design development is complete. The next stage will involve the creation of construction documents, which include details about structural and mechanical systems, building materials and other components.
Fyre Fest-type event in Mooresville was a scam: Sheriff
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – , the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Detectives began investigating a tip regarding a victim scammed out of a charitable donation. Troutman resident Tammy Domenick, 53, was identified as the suspect. During an interview with Domenick, she said she would identify herself as a marketing professional from the New […]
WBTV
Hundreds attend annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since 2020, hundreds were able to gather in-person in Salisbury for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast at the Salisbury Civic Center. In his remarks to the audience at the event, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Rector Rev. Dr. Robert Black...
Senior residents hoping to salvage belongings left behind in flooded apartment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three weeks after more than 80 elderly residents were displaced from Magnolia Senior Apartments, they’ll finally get to go inside their homes to get their belongings. Residents have been pleading to get inside their homes here for weeks, but management said it wasn’t safe to...
Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Construction begins on long-awaited Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and "The Pearl" Innovation District is underway, after breaking ground Tuesday. Almost two years after its initial announcement, the first shovels of dirt were turned Tuesday at a ceremony near the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, commemorating the groundbreaking.
NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
'We just want to continue operating' | Mooresville town board denies Josh's Farmers Market appeal to temporarily stay
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A months-long battle deciding the fate of Josh's Farmers Market in Mooresville is one step closer to closure. On Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment heard closing arguments and the majority on the Board of Adjustment voted against the decision that would allow Josh's Farmers Market to stay at its temporary location at the Lowe's YMCA on Joe Knox Ave despite the town ordinance.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC
Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024
Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
WCNC
Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries plan to issue 20K refurbished laptops
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Funded through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), each laptop is free and includes preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up. For the latest...
Church opens up coworking spaces to community
Pastor Chris Brown of Doxa Deo Church in Matthews is doing a little something different with his campus during the week. He's renting coworking spaces to utilize the church when services aren't in session. "We had a passion to integrate with our community and to love our community well," Brown...
WXII 12
Police presence at Lexington shopping center
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on Salisbury bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
Man dies in Belmont industrial accident
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
Montgomery County student dies at 17
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
Parents, hoping to help terminally ill daughter, fall victim to fundraiser scheme
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The organizer behind a proposed festival in the Lake Norman area is now facing felony charges after authorities say she defrauded sponsors, vendors, and a family caring for a girl with a terminal illness. According to flyers posted online, LKNFest was supposed to take over the...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0