WILX-TV
4 guns and 79 rounds found in suspicious vehicle by Ingham County deputies
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man from Lansing was arrested Tuesday after officials found weapons in his vehicle. According to authorities, an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy checked a suspicious vehicle at Valhalla Park in Delhi Township just after midnight. The deputy noticed a handgun in plain view, according to reports. Four guns and seventy-nine rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle.
WILX-TV
4 suspects arrested in Delta Township following human trafficking investigation
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Four male adult suspects have been arrested in Delta Twp. after separately attempting to meet an underage minor and engage in criminal sexual activity according to authorities. Deputies discovered during the arrest that one of the suspects was carrying a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol on his person.
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
WWMTCw
Two face murder charges in fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors filed open murder charges against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June, according to court records. Prosecutors issued charges for Andrew McCormack, 47, and Shawna Kroeger, 32, on open murder, second degree arson and...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
WILX-TV
Man convicted of murder in 2020 Jackson shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has convicted Franky Ackley guilty of murder in a fatal Jackson shooting in 2020. Ackley was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and felony firearm. The conviction stems from a shooting outside Duffy’s Bar on March 6, 2020 that resulted in the death of James Cooper-Robertson.
WILX-TV
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have arrested two people and seized a handgun in connection with a shooting. According to authorities, police received reports of subjects driving through Downtown Lansing and firing a gun out their window. Police said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden inside.
Boy, 12, in custody after setting fires in school, assaulting staff
A 12-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly set fires in an occupied school building and assaulted a school staff member on Monday.
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
Vehicle hits tree in Newton Twp.; 1 killed
A woman was killed when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree in Newtown Township Monday morning.
WWMT
Benton Harbor woman allegedly kills neighbor, faces charge of open murder, officers say
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor woman was arrested for open murder after allegedly killing her next-door neighbor Jan. 10, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Public safety officers were called to River Terrace high rise apartments for a complaint of assault on the third floor,...
wtvbam.com
Calhoun County deputies arrest Sturgis woman in arson investigation
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis woman has been taken into custody in connection with an alleged Calhoun County arson last week. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives got information on Wednesday from Michigan State Police troopers in Saint Joseph County that the 29-year-old woman may be responsible for an arson of a residence which took place in the 100 block of Vanarmon Avenue in Pennfield Township on January 3.
Hartford police chief steps down
The chief of the Hartford Police Department announced she is retiring and the city has named an interim.
WILX-TV
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe drag racing was the cause of a crash on US-127 near Rives Township that hospitalized four people. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of US-127, near Berry Road. The Jackson County SHeriff’s Office had to shut down the highway in both directions for several hours between Bellvue and Berry roads.
Police: Woman charged with murder in death of Benton Harbor man
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Benton Harbor, police say.
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
WWMTCw
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
1 in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
