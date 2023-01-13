ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

KPLC TV

Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off arrives in Lake Charles this summer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixteenth annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off is coming to Lake Charles for the first time ever on June 27. The timing of the change in location is fitting considering Lake Charles’ Amanda Cusey is the reigning champion. The Golden Nugget will be the host...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Strategies for energy savings during winter months

InvestigateTV - A recent survey by South Carolina-based utility company SaveOnEnergy found that 69% of homeowners noticed higher electricity prices than they were accustomed to over the summer. Energy experts like Saltanat Berdikeeva with SaveOnEnergy said they don’t expect that to decrease this winter. “Low-income households were hit the...
KPLC TV

MLK Basketball Classic wraps up at the Burton Complex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday marked the final day of the Hamilton Christian MLK Classic. The event welcomed in 51 total teams from all around the state of Louisiana, and over 3 days the classic hosted 30 games. Here are all the scores updates from all 3 days of action.
LOUISIANA STATE

