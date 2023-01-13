Read full article on original website
Trooper in Ronald Green case to be allowed to use police leave while suspended
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At least one of the troopers indicted in connection to the Ronald Greene case will be allowed to be paid through their accrued leave while they are suspended. According to Trooper Kory York’s attorney, Mike Small, Louisiana State Police petitioned the Louisiana State Police Commission to...
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off arrives in Lake Charles this summer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixteenth annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off is coming to Lake Charles for the first time ever on June 27. The timing of the change in location is fitting considering Lake Charles’ Amanda Cusey is the reigning champion. The Golden Nugget will be the host...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Becoming windy today ahead of storms by afternoon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are off to a warm and somewhat humid start to our Wednesday. Winds are on the lighter side but will increase significantly as we get later in the morning. A WIND ADVISORY will be in place from 9 am-9 pm today. Wind gusts in the 40 mph range are likely.
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
InvestigateTV - A recent survey by South Carolina-based utility company SaveOnEnergy found that 69% of homeowners noticed higher electricity prices than they were accustomed to over the summer. Energy experts like Saltanat Berdikeeva with SaveOnEnergy said they don’t expect that to decrease this winter. “Low-income households were hit the...
Donelon, some lawmakers hopeful about a special legislative session on insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana remains in the grips of an insurance crisis, after some insurers failed financially and others fled the state after catastrophic Hurricanes Laura and Ida. Now, there is a push for lawmakers to return to the state capitol soon to address the problem. Insurance Commissioner Jim...
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another state lawmaker joins the race for governor. Republican Rep. Richard Nelson from Mandeville made the announcement Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning on Twitter. He said the state has everything going for it but is held back by leaders stuck in the past. Nelson appears to have...
MLK Basketball Classic wraps up at the Burton Complex
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday marked the final day of the Hamilton Christian MLK Classic. The event welcomed in 51 total teams from all around the state of Louisiana, and over 3 days the classic hosted 30 games. Here are all the scores updates from all 3 days of action.
SOWELA ranked as Louisiana’s top community college for fifth year by Niche
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The national college review website Niche has once again ranked SOWELA Technical Community College as the top community college in Louisiana. Stopping by to talk about how SOWELA continues to be recognized for its exemplary services is Chancellor Neil Aspinwall. This is the fifth year...
