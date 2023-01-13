Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Zacks.com
Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks
U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Zacks.com
What Makes Target Hospitality (TH) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Capital One (COF) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
COF - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Best ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street was pretty upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 2.67%), the Dow Jones (up 2.0%), the Nasdaq (up 4.8%) and the Russell 2000 (up 5.3%) offering superb returns last week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their best week since November, per CNBC. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield started the week at 3.53%, hit a high of 3.61% and ended at 3.49%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.
Zacks.com
5 Promising Price-to-Book Value Stocks to Buy in 2023
Value analysis is the best approach to identify great bargains. Though price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) valuation tools are more commonly used for stock selection, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) is also an easy-to-use metric for identifying low-priced stocks with high-growth prospects. The P/B ratio, sometimes called the market-to-book ratio,...
Zacks.com
Why BorgWarner (BWA) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
Why Saratoga Investment (SAR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
SAR - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this business...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Zacks.com
5 Top Stocks to Buy Now for Remarkable Earnings Growth
Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period...
Zacks.com
Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Net Handsome Returns
GWW - Free Report) , FMC Corp (. AOS - Free Report) are some GARP stocks that hold promise. The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.
Zacks.com
Impinj (PI) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Consider Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Can Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
SWAV - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This medical device compnay has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 46.72%.
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) Worth Betting on Now?
ACRES Commercial (. ACR - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this commercial real estate investment trust have returned +6.6%...
Zacks.com
PYPL vs. BL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
PYPL - Free Report) or BlackLine (. BL - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
BABA vs. RVLV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
BABA - Free Report) and Revolve Group (. RVLV - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
UNM - Free Report) is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B....
Comments / 0