Arkansas State

ualrpublicradio.org

Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history

With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation

More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
magnoliareporter.com

‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids

Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
kasu.org

A-State Moving Forward with Veterinary School

JONESBORO – A-State Vets for Arkansas was the message from Chancellor Todd Shields as Arkansas State University provided an update on its plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, deciding after a careful period of study to not partner with any outside groups. Starting the process with internal discussions in 2019 on a CVM to complement existing graduate programs, Arkansas State initially considered a public-private partnership agreement to launch a veterinary school. Over the recent months of study, the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally. “When I interviewed for the chancellor’s position, I made it very clear that this was a top priority of mine, and I believe it is also a priority of our faculty, our community and for the people of Arkansas,” Chancellor Shields said. “It gives me great pleasure to announce we will be filing our Letter of Intent and seeking Board of Trustees approval to create our own College of Veterinary Medicine. This will be an A-State degree with A-State faculty and facilities and we are committed to providing more veterinarians to meet the needs of our state.”
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
Kait 8

New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police. Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.
onlyinark.com

Murals Bring to Life Arkansas Towns

Last year, 2022, was a big year for muralists in Arkansas. As towns across the state continue revitalizing and renovating historic properties, public art becomes an important piece of the puzzle. As a result, several cities in all four corners of the state hired muralists, local artists, and painters to set apart public walls as canvases to tell their stories.
5newsonline.com

Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
