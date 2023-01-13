Read full article on original website
Related
12,000 pounds of food given away for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A slight delay didn't stop hundreds of people from getting help on Monday after a truck hauling free food boxes broke down on the way to the MLK Commission Food Giveaway— but volunteers ensured this service day was still a success. Cars lined 9th...
People from across central Arkansas came together with a goal to unite and serve the community
Here in Arkansas, Monday was an action-packed day of events, that included parades, prayers, and fireworks where Arkansans of all backgrounds gathered to remember the civil rights leader, and his message of peace and unity.
Legacy of Dr. King | How this Arkansas organization honors the life of MLK
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us take Sunday as a day to relax ahead of the week, but for Diana Shelton, this Sunday was all hands on deck. "Normally I would definitely say no to working on Sunday, but we, definitely in preparation, we do not stop," Shelton said. "We are quite busy."
thv11.com
Arkansas MLK commission gives out food to those in need
On Monday, the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission served hundreds of people as they gave away food boxes to those in need.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Martin Luther King Jr. Commission host breakfast event
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission hosted a breakfast event Monday morning.
ualrpublicradio.org
Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history
With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker files bill to designate public school rooms to 'birth-assigned gender'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A bill filed in the Arkansas Legislature on Tuesday seeks to require public and charter public schools to designate rooms based on "birth-assigned gender" for overnight trips, restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and other rooms in which students may be in "various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals."
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas. For more information on this nonprofit, click here.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation
More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
Doctors comment on repeal of COVID-19 executive orders
Last week, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders repealed five executive orders related to COVID-19, including a Post Peak COVID-19 Response Advisory Committee, an Arkansas Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Steering Committee, COVID-19 Testing Advisory Group, among others.
magnoliareporter.com
‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids
Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
kasu.org
A-State Moving Forward with Veterinary School
JONESBORO – A-State Vets for Arkansas was the message from Chancellor Todd Shields as Arkansas State University provided an update on its plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, deciding after a careful period of study to not partner with any outside groups. Starting the process with internal discussions in 2019 on a CVM to complement existing graduate programs, Arkansas State initially considered a public-private partnership agreement to launch a veterinary school. Over the recent months of study, the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally. “When I interviewed for the chancellor’s position, I made it very clear that this was a top priority of mine, and I believe it is also a priority of our faculty, our community and for the people of Arkansas,” Chancellor Shields said. “It gives me great pleasure to announce we will be filing our Letter of Intent and seeking Board of Trustees approval to create our own College of Veterinary Medicine. This will be an A-State degree with A-State faculty and facilities and we are committed to providing more veterinarians to meet the needs of our state.”
Bentley's law proposed in Arkansas, protecting the children of drunk driving victims
ARKANSAS, USA — District 81 Representative RJ Hawk is the lead sponsor for HB1131 which would introduce the Bentley Law to Arkansas. If passed, the bill would require intoxicated drivers to pay child support for the victim's children. Representative Hawk explained that it started for him while campaigning and...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas community reacts to executive order banning 'Latinx'
When Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took office on Tuesday she signed seven executive orders. One of the orders banned the term "Latin-x" from all government documents and titles. “We're going to continue to evolve with these terms so we don't even know if Latin-x is the best term," community...
Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
Kait 8
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police. Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRT
LITTLE ROCK, AR. - The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) has come out strongly against recent statements and executive orders signed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she took office.
onlyinark.com
Murals Bring to Life Arkansas Towns
Last year, 2022, was a big year for muralists in Arkansas. As towns across the state continue revitalizing and renovating historic properties, public art becomes an important piece of the puzzle. As a result, several cities in all four corners of the state hired muralists, local artists, and painters to set apart public walls as canvases to tell their stories.
thv11.com
Arkansas family still seeking justice 5 years later
On January 19, 2018, April Harris was shot and killed while trying to take her kids to school. Five years later, her family is still looking for answers.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
Comments / 0