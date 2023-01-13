Read full article on original website
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff
If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in...
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
Snooker match-fixing investigation - 10 Chinese players charged by WPBSA
Ten Chinese players face match-fixing charges as snooker's governing body investigates the sport's biggest corruption scandal. The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match. In October, Liang Wenbo was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA). Nine others followed,...
Australian Open 2023: Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' after second-round exit
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Injured Rafael Nadal says he is "mentally destroyed" after his Australian Open title defence came to an...
