live5news.com
SC Red Cross volunteers working in Georgia after deadly tornadoes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than two dozen tornadoes and severe storms ripped through southeast states in January, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and more than ten people dead. Major damage is still being assessed in Alabama and Georgia. Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina are helping. Joshua Perryman...
SCDNR officers locate missing hunter using phone tracking technology
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day. According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of […]
wach.com
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
WMBF
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One of the more frustrating things for drivers during the morning commute is likely the slowpoke driver in the left lane who won’t get over. In South Carolina, lawmakers want to raise the fine for those drivers. It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where...
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
WRDW-TV
Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 westbound has caused lane closures near mile marker one Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision happened at 10:02 a.m. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
live5news.com
SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting
LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced its first-ever launch of an adult-version sweet tea beverage on Tuesday, according to a news release. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, the release reads. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle […]
WLTX.com
SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina
SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
live5news.com
Murdaugh family tree explained
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For nearly 100 years, the Murdaugh family has kept a stranglehold on the legal system in the southwest corner of South Carolina. Election after election, a Murdaugh filled the seat of the 14th Circuit Solicitor with the full power of the prosecutor’s office over five counties.
WLTX.com
How will the end of the rare 'triple dip' La Nina affect South Carolina weather?
2022 was the 6th hottest year on record. Meteorologist Cory Smith explains how the departure of the rare 'triple dip La Nina' could play a role in our weather.
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
WSAZ
Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe. Now, everyone has reunited. “It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”
live5news.com
SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
