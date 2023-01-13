ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

live5news.com

SC Red Cross volunteers working in Georgia after deadly tornadoes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than two dozen tornadoes and severe storms ripped through southeast states in January, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and more than ten people dead. Major damage is still being assessed in Alabama and Georgia. Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina are helping. Joshua Perryman...
GEORGIA STATE
wach.com

SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One of the more frustrating things for drivers during the morning commute is likely the slowpoke driver in the left lane who won’t get over. In South Carolina, lawmakers want to raise the fine for those drivers. It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 westbound has caused lane closures near mile marker one Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision happened at 10:02 a.m. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
LADY'S ISLAND, SC
WLTX.com

SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Murdaugh family tree explained

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For nearly 100 years, the Murdaugh family has kept a stranglehold on the legal system in the southwest corner of South Carolina. Election after election, a Murdaugh filled the seat of the 14th Circuit Solicitor with the full power of the prosecutor’s office over five counties.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSAZ

Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe. Now, everyone has reunited. “It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
COLUMBIA, SC

