Virginia State

John Ray
4d ago

There are dozens of places where you can't carry a gun. Now they won't let you leave it in your car. They want all law abiding citizens to be disarmed.

Leroy Dennis
4d ago

If the vehicle is locked and the gun is put away there's nothing wrong wiwhether it's under the seat in the glove Box out of sight or in the trunk

Jeff Mcamis
4d ago

Then the business or office needs to provide a gunbox for the concealed carry holder their weapon when done with their business. This would include hospitals doctor offices banks government buildings including schools and it would have to be in a controlled place

The Center Square

List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow

(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Lootpress

Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Vice

‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio

Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
OHIO STATE

