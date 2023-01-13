CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Travis Pastrana is a motor sports icon decorated for his fearless attack on anything with wheels or engines or ramps or danger. But there is one thing missing from his resume, and as far as Pastrana is concerned, no event is bigger. Pastrana said Tuesday he’ll make his long-coveted attempt to race the Daytona 500 this year in an entry fielded by 23XI Racing and sponsored by Black Rifle Coffee. The No. 67 Toyota will be a third entry for the NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and gives action-star Pastrana the chance to fulfill his career dream. “As my career gets further to the end, I just really, really, really want to be able to line up one day at the Daytona 500. It’s the biggest race in the world as far as my family is concerned,” Pastrana told The Associated Press.

