Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's port director pick would be first woman, person of color in the role

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Jackie Q. Carter to serve as municipal port director, making her the first person of color and woman in this role if she is confirmed by the Common Council, his office said.

The director oversees commercial and recreational operations at Port Milwaukee, among other duties.

In the statement, Johnson said Carter is "simply the best choice to carry out the Port’s mission of promoting commerce and supporting the local economy."

Carter would replace Adam Tindall-Schlicht, who left for a post in President Joe Biden's administration. His local tenure oversaw big growth in cruise ship dockings as well as a major new construction project.

Carter has been serving as the interim port director. She most recently served as the port's finance and administration officer, overseeing financial, human resources and administrative functions, according to a statement from Johnson's office.

She "has been integral in helping to shape the department’s strategic planning and grant funding efforts," the statement said.

Port Milwaukee administers the operations of the 467 acres that make up the port, according to the statement.