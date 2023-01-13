ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howards Grove, WI

Wisconsin volleyball commit Saige Damrow of Howards Grove named Gatorade player of year

By Tom Dombeck, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1plw_0kE6uu0E00

Saige Damrow keeps adding to her list of accolades.

The Howards Grove senior and Wisconsin volleyball commit was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Wisconsin Volleyball Player of the Year on Friday.

She is also a 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team all-American selection, the Lakeshore Elite player of the year and was an alternate for the USA Volleyball Under-18 Women’s National Team last summer as a libero.

Damrow, who committed to Wisconsin in eighth grade , is the No. 11-ranked recruit in the country in the Class of 2023 by PrepVolleyball.com. She tallied 353 digs, 333 kills and 75 aces while posting a .461 kill percentage and .375 hitting percentage this season while leading Howards Grove to a fourth straight WIAA Division 3 state championship .

More: Howards Grove's Saige Damrow rises above pressure of being early Wisconsin commit to lead Lakeshore Elite volleyball

She accomplished this while missing roughly two weeks of the season with a knee injury. She had surgery on the knee last month with an expected recovery time of up to six months.

Contact Tom Dombeck at 920-686-2965 or tdombeck@htrnews.com . Follow him on Twitter at @Tom_Dombeck .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Wisconsin volleyball commit Saige Damrow of Howards Grove named Gatorade player of year

Comments / 0

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
wisfarmer.com

The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin

Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
SEYMOUR, WI
97X

These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Coke? Pop? Soda? Why Is Wisconsin So Divided On Names For Soft Drinks?

According to a recent study and a map, the state of Wisconsin is divided on how to name soft drinks. A debate as old as time. I learned the first time I traveled out west that calling soft drinks "pop" is very much a Midwest thing. I went to a chain restaurant in San Diego and asked what kind of pop they had. After repeating myself three times, my group told me it's called "soda" out there. I apologized and let the wait staff know I was from Minnesota. They still didn't understand and that's fine.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

This week’s Wisconsin Snow Report

As the snow begins to fall and reveals the magic of winter, discover which trails, runs and hills are adventure-ready with Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report. The report provides up-to-date snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboarding hills, cross-country skiing trails and snowmobile trails statewide. The Snow Report is posted...
WISCONSIN STATE
lptv.org

Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash

A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.
NISSWA, MN
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
isthmus.com

Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered

Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price

For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

1K+
Followers
465
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy