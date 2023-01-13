ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon Road fire destroys duplex, injures woman, displaces 10 residents

By Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
NEWARK − An early-morning fire destroyed a two-story Mount Vernon Road duplex, injuring a woman and displacing 10 residents on Friday.

Firefighters arrived to the 6:36 a.m. call at 309 Mount Vernon Road to find one resident trying to get his aunt out of the burning building, Newark Fire Department Deputy Chief Doug Vermaaten said. Firefighters rescued the woman, who suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center burn unit.

Six residents were home at the time of the fire, and about 10 lived in the duplex, Vermaaten said. Two children and three or four adults live in one apartment and four adults in the other apartment. The home is a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the families.

Firefighters could hear the smoke detectors when they arrived.

"Smoke detectors save lives," Vermaaten said. "Make sure you have one on every floor and make sure they are working. Contact Newark Fire Department if you need one."

Fire and smoke were visible when firefighters arrived. All 19 Newark firefighters on duty responded, as well as Newark Township and Heath Fire Chief Warren McCord, who was on his way to work, Vermaaten said. Firefighters were on the scene about four hours, including investigation time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There was significant structural damage damage to the building, which is a total loss. Vermaaten estimated damage at $150,000 to $200,000. The home just north of the burned building sustained slight fire damage.

Vermaaten credited the work of all the firefighters, including Capt. Neal Murphy, who was in charge of a scene for the first time.

