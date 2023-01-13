ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Need to know more about planning for future of your farm? Help is available

By Frank Becker
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
OSU Extension will host a four part Planning for the Future of Your Farm webinar series 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13. The workshop is designed to help farm families learn strategies and tools to successfully create a succession and estate plan that helps you transfer your farm’s ownership, management and assets to the next generation.

Topics discussed include Developing Goals for Estate and Succession; Planning for the Transition of Management; Planning for the Unexpected; Communication and Conflict Management during Farm Transfer; Legal Tools and Strategies; Developing Your Team; Getting Your Affairs in Order; and Selecting an Attorney.

The instructors for the series will be:

  • Robert Moore, attorney with the OSU Agricultural & Resource Law Program. Prior to joining OSU, Robert was in private practice for 18 years where he provided legal counsel to farmers and landowners.
  • David Marrison, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Farm Management. David has worked for OSU Extension for 25 year and is nationally known for his teaching in farm succession. He has a unique ability to intertwine humor into speaking about the difficulties of passing the farm on to the next generation.

Because of its virtual nature, you can invite your parents, children and/or grandchildren (regardless of where they live in Ohio or across the United States) to join you as you develop a plan for the future of your family farm.

Pre-registration is required so that a packet of program materials can be mailed in advance to participating families. The registration fee is $75 per farm family. Electronic copies of the course materials will be available to all participants.

OSU Extension appreciates the support of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association in sponsoring the mailing of these materials. More information and online registration can be obtained at go.osu.edu/farmsuccession. More information about the program can be obtained by contacting David Marrison at marrison.2@osu.edu or 740-722-6073.

The Wayne County Ag Outlook meeting will be held 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb. 3, at the Buckeye Ag Museum, 877 W. Old Lincoln Way, Wooster. The meeting is an opportunity to hear from OSU experts as they look ahead to issues, prices,and policies in 2023.

Our lineup includes Aaron Wilson, who will talk about Ohio’s climate challenges as they relate to agriculture; Peggy Hall will give an ag law update; Shoshana Inwood will share a local outlook on land use and farmland preservation and Jason Hartschuh will present on dairy markets and product consumption updates.

Please call the Wayne County Extension Office to register at 330-264-8722 or register online at go.osu.edu/23wayneoutlook. Cost is $10 at the door; a light breakfast will be provided.

On Feb. 6, OSU Extension will hold a beef cattle feeding school at the OARDC Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. The program will be 6-8:30 p.m. and the cost is $20 per person, with dinner being provided.

This year’s Cattle Feeding School will focus on adding value to the cattle feeding enterprise.

Dr. Jerad Jaborek, Michigan State Beef Feedlot Specialist, will discuss Marketing and Feeding Considerations for Dairy Beef and Beef x Dairy Cross Cattle. Can we add value to beef manure? Eric Richer, Farm Management Field Specialist will cover Compost and Fertilizer Potential for Pen Pack Beef Manure. The third speaker of the evening will be Garth Ruff, Beef Cattle Field Specialist, who will talk Beef Market Outlook for 2023.

To register, contact the Wayne County Extension Office at 330-264-8722.

Frank Becker is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator with Ohio State University Extension – Wayne County, and a Certified Crop Adviser, and may be reached at 330-264-8722 or becker.5872osu.edu.

