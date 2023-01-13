ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Paycor? Looking at the company that owns naming rights to Bengals stadium

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals host Sunday's wild-card round game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m.

For over 20 years, the Bengals' stadium was known as Paul Brown Stadium, named after the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach who helped found the team. It was the first stadium the Bengals didn't have to share with another organization, and made them one of the few NFL teams without a stadium naming rights deal.

In August, the venue's name changed to Paycor Stadium after the Bengals sold the naming rights to Cincinnati-headquartered company Paycor HCM, Inc.

So, what is Paycor, the company that owns the stadium's naming rights? Here's a look.

What is Paycor?

Paycor is a human resources software company based in Norwood that provides employee recruitment, onboarding, payroll and other software to small and medium-sized businesses. Founder and former chairman Bob Coughlin started Paycor in 1990. It currently serves over 40,000 businesses and has locations in over 15 states, according to its website.

The company was included in The Enquirer's 130 Top Workplaces for 2022.

When did Paycor buy the stadium's naming rights?

Paycor and the Bengals settled on a 16-year stadium naming rights deal on Aug. 9, 2022, officially changing the name of the venue to Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals were entitled to the first $60.5 million from any naming rights deal, according to the 1997 lease agreement between the team and Hamilton County. After that, the Bengals would keep 70% of the remaining revenue and the other 30% would go to the county.

However, how much Paycor spent on the naming rights deal is unknown. The Bengals also told the county it would not be getting any revenue from the deal, which suggests it was worth less than $60.5 million.

How old is Paycor Stadium?

Construction for then-Paul Brown Stadium began in 1998. The Bengals moved into the venue in 2000, leaving the since-imploded multiuse Cinergy Field. Prior to playing there, the Bengals played their first two seasons at Nippert Stadium, home of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats since 1902.

The Bengals' new riverfront venue, the first they didn't have to share with another organization, was named Paul Brown Stadium.

Who was Paul Brown?

Paul Brown was the co-founder and coach of the Cleveland Browns, and co-founded the Bengals in 1968.

The Hall of Famer served as the Bengals head coach until his retirement in 1975, and as team president until his death in 1991. His son, Mike Brown, took over as owner and president after his death.

