Cohasset police issue warning about potential scams amid Ana Walshe missing mother case

By WCVB
 4 days ago

COHASSET − While investigators continue to search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe , whose husband is in custody on charges of misleading the investigation, the Cohasset Police Department has issued a warning about the potential for scams related to the high-profile case.

The department is warning people to be wary of any efforts that claim to be fundraising in support of the Walshes' three sons. The boys are in the custody of the state Department of Children and Families.

As of Thursday afternoon, Cohasset police spokesperson Justin Shrair said the department was not aware of any official fundraising account to benefit the children.

Cohasset: Vigil offers prayers for missing Ana Walshe and the community

"We would be hesitant to donate to any fundraising campaigns at this time," police wrote . "Beware of scams!"

Shrair encouraged people to report any possible examples of fraud to their local police department or the Federal Trade Commission.

The Department of Children and Families does not release information about children in its custody, so little is known publicly about the Walshe boys' situation.

"I can only imagine the unfathomable pain that they're going through," said family friend Pamela Bardhi. "This is, unfortunately, going to be something they live with for the rest of their lives, despite the outcome of this investigation."

'It can happen wherever': Cohasset residents grapple with news of missing mother as case unfolds

"I get emotional when I think of three kids who went through such drama. They don't know where their mother is, where their father is, and they will be separated. They don't even have each other," said Natasha Sky, founder of the Sky International Center, a social-business network in Newton in which Ana Walshe was involved.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Cohasset police issue warning about potential scams amid Ana Walshe missing mother case

