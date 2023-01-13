ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay Reveals He’s Returning To Coach Los Angeles Rams

By Nick Geddes
 4 days ago
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Sean McVay informed members of the Los Angeles Rams organization Friday that he will remain the head coach in 2023.

McVay made the decision to continue coaching after taking the week to consider his future, per NFL Network. Speaking with the media Monday following the conclusion of the Rams’ 2022 season, McVay was non-committal of returning next season.

“I think what I liked to do is be able to take the appropriate time,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “Never gone through anything like this. But you want to make sure that you’re considerate of the people that are affected. That’s the most important thing and that’s probably, you know, you want to be able to … the consistent conversations and dialogues that have existed with the people that I love and really care about, ‘Hey do what you think is best for you and [McVay’s wife] Veronika [Khomyn].’

“But that doesn’t mean it takes away the empathy, the level of responsibility that I do feel for the people that would be affected as it relates to my decision moving forward, and so those are the things that you don’t take lightly. You want to be able to make sure that you’re intentional about taking the appropriate time, while also making a decision in a manner that’s considerate of those people that would be affected.”

Rams Wrap Up Disappointing 2022 Season Under Sean McVay

The Rams finished a disappointing 5-12 this season, one year removed from their Super Bowl LVI victory. Injuries marred their quest to go back-to-back, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald missing chunks of the season with injuries.

McVay, 36, became the youngest head coach in the modern era when the Rams hired him in 2017. He’s led Los Angeles to a 67-41 record in six seasons, including playoffs. The Rams have qualified for the postseason in four of McVay’s six seasons at the helm.

Speculation of a retirement from coaching began in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVI last February. McVay spoke openly of wanting to pursue opportunities outside of football and was linked to multiple broadcasting openings.

“I know I love football… I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now,” McVay said at the time, via ESPN. “But at some point too, if you said, ‘What do you want to be able to do?’ I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

McVay decided to return to the Rams less than two weeks after the Super Bowl. He inked a contract extension which runs through the 2026 season.

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series

Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
