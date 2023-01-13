Kent residents invited to leave their mark on new city hall

Kent is inviting residents to be a part of history.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the regular city council meeting at 7:30 p.m., Kent residents can sign their names on a steel beam to be placed in the heart of the new city hall building currently under construction.

The beam will be situated in one of the fire department's bays on 320 S. Depeyster St.

The new city hall, located at the site of the former police station at 241 S. Water St., is scheduled to open in July 2024. The project timeline has been pushed back because of supply-chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.