ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Post Office observing Dr. Martin Luther King Day

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aueSx_0kE6uNJb00

LIMA — The Post Office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King day. According to a recent press release, there will be no mail delivery, caller service or in-person service.

The postal service will be open the following day.

Those who are in need of service are permitted to use the Self-Service Kiosk. The kiosk accepts debit and credit cards. Customers are able to purchase stamps and mail a letter or parcel.

To find an available kiosk visit www.usps.com.

For more information contact 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

Lima celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual walk

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Despite the rain, a small group of people honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King by marching through Lima to the park that bears his name. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn has been holding his annual MLK Walk for over a decade now. Glenn says that Dr. King did his walks to raise awareness for peace, racism, and harmony, and he wants people, especially kids to understand the importance of what he did during his marches.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Reminisce: ArtSpace/Lima remains gift to Lima

LIMA — One generous donation led to the birth of a new legacy in Lima. In 1990, the BP Refinery (now known as Cenovus) celebrated its 100th anniversary with an exhibit. A month-long event filled with memorabilia from the last century. The building used to showcase the history was...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

West Jennings project: Move forward or ditch it?

VAN WERT — A tri-county partnership is underway. Allen, Putnam and Van Wert counties have partnered in a joint county board project following a ditch project petition. “There is a ditch just over west of Delphos called the West Jennings and landowners have petitioned it to be cleaned,” said Kyle Wendel, Van Wert County Engineer. “It is just roughly 5 miles worth of channel and roughly 9,200 acres in the watershed. We are going through the hearing process as per the Ohio revised code to determine whether we proceed.”
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

600 block of South Glenwood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. 100 block of East North Street, Lima — Officers responded to a shooting Monday. 800 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday. 2200 block of West Wayne Street, Lima...
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Police Department hires new officers

PIQUA — Two new Piqua Police officers, Benjamin Marialke and Zachary Smith, were sworn-in on Thursday, Jan. 5, during an oath-of-office ceremony held in the Piqua City Commission’s Chambers on West Water Street. “Officer Benjamin Marialke graduated from Tiffin University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal...
PIQUA, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash

Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima shooting victim stable following surgery

LIMA — A Lima man remains in stable condition following surgery on Monday for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cory Adkins, 40, had undergone surgery at a Lima hospital. “He’s still alive...
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County

Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Girl Scouts unveil new Raspberry Rally flavor as cookie sales begin

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While it's a time of year many look forward to a sweet treat, it's also a time that thousands of young women learn the ins and outs of the business world. It's officially Girl Scout cookie time! The iconic cookie sale began as a grassroots effort in 1917 with scouts baking their own cookies. The first commercially baked product came in 1934. The scouts have come a long way in selling cookies and today even sell online. The sales raise money for the troops' activities and most of all teach the girls skills they will use throughout their lives by starting with small tasks.
LIMA, OH
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting

LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Wild Willy’s to reopen under familiar ownership

VAN WERT — A change in ownership at a long-time Van Wert restaurant will welcome back a familiar face. The original owner, William Gamble, has purchased Wild Willy’s Pizza at 209 S. Washington Street. Addison King, operations manager, says they hope to reopen in the first week of...
VAN WERT, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40

A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
236
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy