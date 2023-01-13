Post Office observing Dr. Martin Luther King Day

LIMA — The Post Office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King day. According to a recent press release, there will be no mail delivery, caller service or in-person service.

The postal service will be open the following day.

Those who are in need of service are permitted to use the Self-Service Kiosk. The kiosk accepts debit and credit cards. Customers are able to purchase stamps and mail a letter or parcel.

To find an available kiosk visit www.usps.com.

For more information contact 1-800-ASK-USPS.