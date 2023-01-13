ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Altrusa aims to boost literacy with LCS donation

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPGJx_0kE6teA300
Representatives from Altrusa Lima present the Lima City Schools with a check to buy books for vending machines in each of the Lima City Schools. Dean Brown | The lima News

LIMA — Altrusa International of Lima, Ohio is dedicated to improving economic well-being and quality of life through a commitment to community services and literacy. The club members took on a project last year that has expanded to include all of Lima City Schools.

Last year the club became aware that there was a book vending machine at Heritage Elementary. Altrusa donated funds to keep the books in stock. Now the book vending machines are in all the Lima City Schools buildings. The club has stepped up again to help defray the expenses of keeping the machines stocked with books.

President Peggy Hunt said, “Then we found out they were installing machines in all of the city schools. So we got our group together and agreed that this was a project we wanted to support. We applied for a grant from Altrusa International. We were awarded $3,583. That is the amount on the check we presented to the Lima City Schools today. It’s a great project. It meets our goals and our mission. We were very happy to help with this project.”

Joseph Falk, the Director of Libraries for the Lima City Schools, was pleased to get some financial help buying books for the machines. He said, “If you put books in kids’ hands, especially at home, it improves their reading.”

The Altrusa donation and the promise of continued donations should help in getting books in the hands of students so they can develop a love of reading.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-24200409

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Reminisce: ArtSpace/Lima remains gift to Lima

LIMA — One generous donation led to the birth of a new legacy in Lima. In 1990, the BP Refinery (now known as Cenovus) celebrated its 100th anniversary with an exhibit. A month-long event filled with memorabilia from the last century. The building used to showcase the history was...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

West Jennings project: Move forward or ditch it?

VAN WERT — A tri-county partnership is underway. Allen, Putnam and Van Wert counties have partnered in a joint county board project following a ditch project petition. “There is a ditch just over west of Delphos called the West Jennings and landowners have petitioned it to be cleaned,” said Kyle Wendel, Van Wert County Engineer. “It is just roughly 5 miles worth of channel and roughly 9,200 acres in the watershed. We are going through the hearing process as per the Ohio revised code to determine whether we proceed.”
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

600 block of South Glenwood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. 100 block of East North Street, Lima — Officers responded to a shooting Monday. 800 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday. 2200 block of West Wayne Street, Lima...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima Senior firepower too much for LCC

Facing a stretch of four games in five days, Lima Senior dialed back its press a bit to save its players’ legs. But those legs certainly weren’t too tired to launch 3-pointers during a 77-44 boys basketball win over Lima Senior on Tuesday night at Senior High. The...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima shooting victim stable following surgery

LIMA — A Lima man remains in stable condition following surgery on Monday for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cory Adkins, 40, had undergone surgery at a Lima hospital. “He’s still alive...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman faces felony arson charges

LIMA — A Lima woman who admitted to police she started a fire on the porch of a city residence without thinking about the possible fate of four residents inside the dwelling has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on four counts of aggravated arson, felonies of the first degree.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting

LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
236
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy