Altrusa aims to boost literacy with LCS donation

Representatives from Altrusa Lima present the Lima City Schools with a check to buy books for vending machines in each of the Lima City Schools. Dean Brown | The lima News

LIMA — Altrusa International of Lima, Ohio is dedicated to improving economic well-being and quality of life through a commitment to community services and literacy. The club members took on a project last year that has expanded to include all of Lima City Schools.

Last year the club became aware that there was a book vending machine at Heritage Elementary. Altrusa donated funds to keep the books in stock. Now the book vending machines are in all the Lima City Schools buildings. The club has stepped up again to help defray the expenses of keeping the machines stocked with books.

President Peggy Hunt said, “Then we found out they were installing machines in all of the city schools. So we got our group together and agreed that this was a project we wanted to support. We applied for a grant from Altrusa International. We were awarded $3,583. That is the amount on the check we presented to the Lima City Schools today. It’s a great project. It meets our goals and our mission. We were very happy to help with this project.”

Joseph Falk, the Director of Libraries for the Lima City Schools, was pleased to get some financial help buying books for the machines. He said, “If you put books in kids’ hands, especially at home, it improves their reading.”

The Altrusa donation and the promise of continued donations should help in getting books in the hands of students so they can develop a love of reading.

